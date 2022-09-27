Over 55s invited to 'Ageing Together' event to improve housing needs

Stevenage residents aged 55 and over are invited to Stevenage Borough Council's 'Ageing Together' event tomorrow.

This comes as part of the council's commitment to improving housing options and the support services available for older residents.

The Ageing Together Launch event takes place on Wednesday, September, 28 from 9am until 3pm in Stevenage Town Square - or in the Visitor Centre if the weather doesn't permit.

The event is an opportunity to learn more about the Housing for Older People strategy.

At the Ageing Together event you’ll have the opportunity to find out about:

- The services available to help you stay safe in your home

- How to access support services

- How to access home adaptations to meet your changing needs

- Debt and benefit advice

- How to manage throughout the cost-of-living crisis

- The benefits of downsizing and the incentives available to you if you wish to do so

- Community services available in the town

Councillor Jeannette Thomas, executive member for housing, said: “The support we can offer to older residents within Stevenage is key to ensuring we’re able to assist them in living independently in the comfort of their own homes for as long as possible, with the appropriate care on offer.

"The launch of the housing for older persons strategy will provide the foundations on which we can build and improve to see this happen.”

Staff would be keen to hear if there are other services, charities or organisations you’d like to be considered for future Ageing Together events.