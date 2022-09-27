Over 55s invited to 'Ageing Together' event to improve housing needs
- Credit: Will Durrant
Stevenage residents aged 55 and over are invited to Stevenage Borough Council's 'Ageing Together' event tomorrow.
This comes as part of the council's commitment to improving housing options and the support services available for older residents.
The Ageing Together Launch event takes place on Wednesday, September, 28 from 9am until 3pm in Stevenage Town Square - or in the Visitor Centre if the weather doesn't permit.
The event is an opportunity to learn more about the Housing for Older People strategy.
At the Ageing Together event you’ll have the opportunity to find out about:
- The services available to help you stay safe in your home
- How to access support services
Most Read
- 1 Have your say on plans to redevelop The Forum in Stevenage
- 2 Letchworth pond tested and fish removed after animals found dead
- 3 Multiple homes burgled in Letchworth
- 4 Molly-Mae Hague announces pregnancy in adorable Instagram video
- 5 Stevenage Railway Station: Normal train service resumes after major repairs
- 6 All the Thameslink routes which will run during the early October strike
- 7 Baby Asian elephant calf named 'Queen' at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo
- 8 Standalone 10k keeps getting better and better says race boss
- 9 100 Herts police officers to carry nasal spray to prevent drug deaths
- 10 Visually impaired Letchworth man to run the London Marathon
- How to access home adaptations to meet your changing needs
- Debt and benefit advice
- How to manage throughout the cost-of-living crisis
- The benefits of downsizing and the incentives available to you if you wish to do so
- Community services available in the town
Councillor Jeannette Thomas, executive member for housing, said: “The support we can offer to older residents within Stevenage is key to ensuring we’re able to assist them in living independently in the comfort of their own homes for as long as possible, with the appropriate care on offer.
"The launch of the housing for older persons strategy will provide the foundations on which we can build and improve to see this happen.”
Staff would be keen to hear if there are other services, charities or organisations you’d like to be considered for future Ageing Together events.