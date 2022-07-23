Would you like to see a soft play area in Letchworth?

North Herts Council wants to hear from parents about plans to convert an area of the leisure centre in Letchworth into soft play - Credit: North Herts Council

Plans to convert squash courts at Letchworth's leisure centre into a soft play area for children are being considered by North Herts Council.

The council is asking residents their views on the proposals, which would see two of North Herts Leisure Centre’s squash courts and the changing rooms in that area transformed.

The plans would create a soft play facility for children, with a toddler and junior area, plus provision for parties as well as an area for seating and refreshments.

Cllr Steve Jarvis, executive member for leisure, said: “There is a big demand for soft play facilities in the area and adding this to the range of facilities at North Herts Leisure Centre would provide a real benefit for local families.”

The squash courts included in the proposal are only booked out for 18 per cent of the sessions.

Half would be used to create the soft play facility, leaving the others for those who wish to use them.

Lee Medlock, operations director from Stevenage Leisure Ltd (SLL), said: “The proposal to introduce a soft play facility is an exciting opportunity to enhance the facility even further and provide a dedicated space for families with toddlers and young children.”

To have your say in the proposal you can complete the survey at https://bit.ly/3v7aMdi by August 21.