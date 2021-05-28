Temporary sets approved for top secret filming at Knebworth Estate
- Credit: Archant
A retrospective planning application for the building of temporary sets at Knebworth Park has been approved by councillors at NHDC's planning control meeting on Thursday.
The application by agents Planit Consulting sought permission for temporary use of land for film making with associated temporary set and supporting facilities vehicles, access, parking and storage for 23 weeks alongside the temporary removal of part of an existing bund.
Councillors agreed unanimously to approve the application.
The council's adopted policy under its economic development framework to encourage film and TV production within the district was cited, due to It bringing in employment and tourism.
At the meeting, councillor Mike Rice asked the question on everyone's lips: "Does anyone know what the film is?"
You may also want to watch:
However, case officer for the council, Sam Dicocco, was sworn to secrecy on his site visit - despite having not been told the purpose of filming, he was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
Work had already begun at the historic grounds, as the owners already have development rights for the use of temporary structures, however only for a period of 28 days.
Most Read
- 1 Dogs die after being deliberately poisoned in Stevenage
- 2 Pair jailed for conspiring to supply heroin and crack in Stevenage
- 3 Decision on 42 homes at Norton playing fields deferred for second time
- 4 Stevenage's 2021/22 cabinet to focus on COVID recovery
- 5 Prostate cancer survivor urges others to get checked
- 6 Police 'truly sorry' after shortcomings in investigation into death of Luke Hobson
- 7 Driver left shaken after two men flagged her down and demanded money
- 8 Councillor Sandra Barr appointed as Stevenage Mayor 2021/22
- 9 Planning permission refused for 28 homes on Ashwell countryside
- 10 Temporary sets approved for top secret filming at Knebworth Estate
Cllr Terry Tyler said: "I had the privilege of being a trustee last year for Knebworth Park, and they are desperate for funds to repair the house.
"This permit will help them with some of the expensive repairs that need to be done."
Knebworth House has played host to a number of movie sets and music videos over the years.
It's film appearances include The Secret Garden, The King's Speech, St Trinian’s 2: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold, all starring Colin Firth, as well as Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman movie.
It was used for Netflix's Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, starring Will Ferrell.
The house also doubles for the inside of Balmoral in The Crown, with Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Gillian Anderson there for filming of series four of the award-winning Netflix royal drama.
Little Mix's Woman Like Me and Tears for Fears' Mad World music videos were also filmed at Knebworth House.
This summer marks the 25th anniversary of Oasis' iconic performances at Knebworth.