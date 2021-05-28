Councillor Sandra Barr appointed as Stevenage Mayor 2021/22

Published: 9:56 AM May 28, 2021

Sandra Barr will serve as Stevenage mayor for 2021/22 - Credit: Pete Stevens

Labour's Councillor Sandra Barr has been appointed Mayor of Stevenage for the 2021/22 year, following the Annual Meeting of the Council on Wednesday.

Cllr Barr represents the St Nicholas ward for the council, and will work alongside deputy mayor Conservative Councillor Margaret Notley - who served as mayor in 2018/19.

Cllr Barr said: “As the newly appointed Mayor of Stevenage, I am delighted to accept this exciting role.

"I have watched Stevenage grow, mature and thrive and I am very proud of the town.

"As a community-driven person, I have supported the town in many ways including being voluntary school governor for a number of Stevenage schools for over 37 years.

“My mayoral year will centre on highlighting the need to support local vulnerable people as we ease out of lockdown in a post-COVID world.

"I want to support our disabled community, those with learning difficulties and mental health issues. My chosen charities include; Larwood Academy School Outreach Programme - a special school for children with complex social, emotional and mental health Issues - Stevenage Day Centre for adults with learning disabilities and Stevenage Festival of Dance.

"I look forward to seeing how children bring joy to people through the arts at the Festival of Dance.

“I cannot wait to meet the community in my new role and represent the people of the town that I love so dearly.”