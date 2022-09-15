North Herts bin collection dates altered for the Queen's funeral
Bin collection dates have changed in North Herts to accommodate a bank holiday for the Queen's funeral.
Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8 after a 70-year reign. Her state funeral is set to be held in Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.
North Herts Council has altered bin collection dates to accommodate the funeral bank holiday, with closures announced at other council venues including leisure centres and the North Herts Museum.
A council statement reads: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will take place on Monday, September 19. This day will be a bank holiday.
"As a result, there will be changes to some of our services and facilities."
It adds: "Household bin collections will not take place on Monday, September 19. Collections will instead take place one day later than usual all week."
- Bin collections due on Monday will take place on Tuesday, September 20
- Bin collections due on Tuesday will take place on Wednesday, September 21
- Bin collections due on Wednesday will take place on Thursday, September 22
- Bin collections due on Thursday will take place on Friday, September 23
- Bin collections due on Friday will take place on Saturday, September 24
North Herts Council said its household bin collections will run as normal from Monday, September 26.
Council-owned leisure centres will be shut on Monday, September 19.
These are:
- North Herts Leisure Centre, Letchworth
- Archers Health and Fitness Club, Hitchin
- Hitchin Swimming Centre
- Letchworth Outdoor Pool
- Royston Leisure Centre
- Fearnhill Sports Centre, Letchworth
SLL, which runs the leisure centres on North Herts Council's behalf, has also committed to closing all its venues in neighbouring Stevenage.
North Herts Museum in Hitchin will be shut, as will Hitchin Town Hall.
Government guidance on businesses and public services suggests services may be unavailable throughout the country on Monday, September 14.
The guidance reads: "There is no obligation on organisations to suspend business during the national mourning period.
"Depending on the nature and location of their business and the tone of planned events, some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however this is at the discretion of individual businesses.
"Public services will continue as usual, although there may be some changes to service availability.
"Further guidance on any potential considerations relating to the day of the state funeral will be issued if needed."
A government advice sheet notes that the funeral of King George VI - Queen Elizabeth II's father - was not a bank holiday, but that the current government "wants to help give as many people as possible the opportunity on the day of the state funeral to mark Her Majesty’s passing and commemorate her reign."
Some supermarkets have chosen to shut their doors for the Queen's funeral, including Aldi, Lidl and Morrisons.
Tesco and Sainsbury's have committed to closing large stores. Some smaller shops, such as Tesco Express and Sainsbury's Local branches, are set to open from 5pm. The only exceptions will be in the London and Windsor areas, where a large number of people are expected to gather.
Asda will shut all stores until 5pm, while Waitrose will shut all stores, with exceptions on the funeral procession route.