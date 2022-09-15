Bin collection dates have been altered in Stevenage to accommodate the Queen's funeral bank holiday on September 19 - Credit: Daniel Wilson

Household bin collections in Stevenage have been moved back to accommodate the Queen's funeral bank holiday.

Stevenage residents whose bins are usually collected on Monday, September 19 should be prepared for a Saturday waste collection, the council has warned.

Queen Elizabeth II - who has died at the age of 96 - visiting Stevenage New Town in 1959 - Credit: PA

A council statement on refuse and recycling reads: "If your collection day is Monday, September 19, this will now be collected on Saturday, September 17.

"Normal collections will resume on Tuesday 20 September.

"If your collection day is normally a Monday please spread the word and let your neighbours know of the change."

The changes will accommodate the bank holiday held for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday following her death on Thursday, September 8 at the age of 96.

The Queen in Stevenage during the Comic Relief 2003 campaign, pictured here with Jenna, then aged 21, and Sasha Archer, then aged 19 - Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

A sea of floral tributes to Queen Elizabeth II in Stevenage town centre - Credit: Georgia Barrow

Stevenage Borough Council has warned council-led repairs scheduled for Monday, September 19 will also need to be re-arranged.

Staff will contact anybody affected by this decision, an SBC spokesperson said.

Stevenage Leisure Limited (SLL) has decided to shut its centres in the borough. These are:

Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre

Stevenage Golf and Conference Centre

Stevenage Swimming Centre

The Gordon Craig Theatre on Lytton Way will also shut, as will SLL's centres in neighbouring North Herts.

Stevenage Borough Council has confirmed changes to a range of council services (File picture) - Credit: Will Durrant

Government guidance on businesses and public services suggests services may be unavailable throughout the country on Monday, September 14.

The guidance reads: "There is no obligation on organisations to suspend business during the national mourning period.

"Depending on the nature and location of their business and the tone of planned events, some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral, however this is at the discretion of individual businesses.

"Public services will continue as usual, although there may be some changes to service availability.

"Further guidance on any potential considerations relating to the day of the state funeral will be issued if needed."

A government advice sheet notes that the funeral of King George VI - Queen Elizabeth II's father - was not a bank holiday, but that the current government "wants to help give as many people as possible the opportunity on the day of the state funeral to mark Her Majesty’s passing and commemorate her reign."

Some supermarkets have chosen to shut their doors for the Queen's funeral, including Aldi, Lidl and Morrisons.

Tesco and Sainsbury's have committed to closing large stores. Some smaller shops, such as Tesco Express and Sainsbury's Local branches, are set to open from 5pm. The only exceptions will be in the London and Windsor areas, where a large number of people are expected to gather.

Asda will shut all stores until 5pm, while Waitrose will shut all stores, with exceptions on the funeral procession route.

Monday, September 19 - the date of the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey (pictured) - will be a bank holiday - Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is set to take place at Westminster Abbey before her burial at St George's Chapel, Windsor.