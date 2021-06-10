Application submitted for electric vehicle charging forecourt off A1(M)

Published: 9:00 AM June 10, 2021

A planning application has been submitted for an electric charging forecourt close to the A1(M) in Stevenage.

The ban on the manufacturing of new petrol and diesel cars is set to come into place from 2030, and the applicant Gridserve is planning on making Stevenage one of over 100 locations to build its charging hub for electric vehicles.

Plans include 41 charging bays, a coffee shop, convenience retail, and an airport-style lounge - Credit: Gridserve

The Stevenage Electric Forecourt, to be located off junction 7 of the A1(M) roundabout and the start of the A602, will offer the "world’s fastest charging rates", with the ability to charge an EV in less than 30 minutes according to Gridserve.

The planning application includes 41 charging bays, a coffee shop, convenience retail, and an airport-style lounge with high-speed internet.

Gridserve would make Stevenage one of 100 locations for its Electrical Charging forecourts - Credit: Grideserve

Toddington Harper, CEO and founder of Gridserve, said: “A large number of affordable EVs are now available, with many more on the way and we’re about to see a steep growth curve in electric vehicle adoption.

"By developing this state-of-the-art Electric Forecourt in Stevenage, we’ll be supporting Stevenage Borough Council, the residents of Stevenage, and the UK as a whole to tackle air pollution, encourage low-carbon transport, and meet climate targets, while also offering a solution that’s future proofed to support the mass uptake of electric vehicles.

“Stevenage is in the unique position of being at the forefront of over 100 sites across the UK to host a Gridserve Electric Forecourt. Every site will be supporting the grid with on-site batteries and supplied by solar energy.

"With convenient, dependable, ultra-fast charging, we’re making charging an EV as easy as using petrol stations, with the best possible customer experience."

Location permitting, the company will also build new solar farms adjacent to Electric Forecourts, which will supply their electricity directly. It is also developing several large solar farms to supply net zero carbon energy via the grid for the remaining sites.

Gridserve’s UK-wide £1 billion programme is one of 11 in a £5 billion portfolio of energy and infrastructure projects across the UK which the Department for International Trade has selected to promote to global investors.

To view the planning application, click here and search 21/00536/FPM. To find out more, go to gridserve.com/stevenage.