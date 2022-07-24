Nominations open for Pride of Stevenage Awards 2022

The Pride of Stevenage Awards are returning this October and nominations are now open to find this year's inspiring winners.

Stevenage Borough Council is calling for you to nominate a friend, colleague, or neighbour you feel is worthy of recognition in one of their seven categories: the Caring, Dedication, Enterprise, Green, Sporting, Team, and Young Star Awards.

The Judges’ Special Award will also be given to an individual or group that has made an outstanding contribution to the town and its residents.

Council leader Sharon Taylor said: “I am pleased the Pride of Stevenage Awards exists because it is important to recognise and reward those who have made a positive impact within our community.

"If you know an individual or group that really stands out in your neighbourhood, show your appreciation for all they do by nominating them for a Pride of Stevenage Award.”

The panel of judges, chaired by Cllr Sharon Taylor and joined by awards partners and the Youth Mayor, will be choosing the winners of the awards.

The awards celebrate a range of things from kindness, charity work, contributions to business life and keeping Stevenage clean and green to significant achievements at school, college or in the community.

Finalists will be informed after the judging and all those who received a nomination are invited to a Mayoral afternoon tea at the council’s Civic Suite later in the year.

Councillor Sharon Taylor said: “It is always such an honour to meet the Pride of Stevenage nominees. They demonstrate the best of our town.”

Jay Drackford, SG1 Sport Scene radio presenter and Stevenage FC match day announcer, will be the host for the evening's ceremony.

The awards event will take place at The Gordon Craig Theatre to honour those who go above and beyond for the community.

Businesses and organisations have the opportunity to become a Pride Awards partner. Bespoke packages are available For more information, email prideawards@stevenage.gov.uk.

Nominations for the Pride of Stevenage Awards 2022 close on September 1 and can be made at www.stevenage.gov.uk/pride-awards.