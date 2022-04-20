More than £200k worth of play equipment to be installed in North Herts

Matylda playing with the new sound and dance arch at Bancroft, Hitchin - Credit: North Herts Council

New interactive play equipment for children will be opening across North Herts over the next few months.

A sound and dance arch at Bancroft has opened in Hitchin, with a multipurpose compact sports area at Jackmans Central, Letchworth, due in May.

Interactive play pillars with arcade-like touch areas are due to open at Holroyd Crescent, Baldock, later this month and a large ball wall with 16 screens at Serby Avenue, Royston, will go adjacent to the existing sports wall in the centre of the open space.

North Herts Council consulted with residents about each piece of interactive play equipment. Following some concerns raised in Hitchin, the council turned the volume of the sound and dance arch down to minimise any impact on neighbours at Starlings Bridge.

In addition, at Priory Memorial Gardens in Royston, work is under way to replace the large multi-activity and climbing tower with a larger slide.

Matylda, aged 6, said: "It's so fun, it's very different to other play equipment. I love playing all the different games and dancing to the music, it's so cool."

Andrew Mills, green space service manager, said: “We regularly review our play provision in the district, to see how we can improve what we have and ensure it is well maintained.

"The new interactive play equipment is great fun and some of the latest equipment on the market. We hope children of all ages enjoy using it throughout North Herts.”

The total cost of the four pieces of interactive play equipment is £221,657, which is being funded from the council’s play area capital investment budget and installed in line with guidance from the manufacturers.