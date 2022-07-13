Bid to reduce single-use plastic in Letchworth and Baldock

Plastic Free July aims to encourage people to limit their use of single-use plastic - Credit: Pexels

Plastic Free July - a global movement encouraging people to limit their use of single-use plastic - is being promoted in Letchworth and Baldock.

Plastic Free Letchworth has been focusing on persuading more businesses to be refill-friendly.

"Vutie Beets, Miss Green Fingers and David's Books café will all fill up your reusable receptacles," a North Herts Council spokesman said.

"Fairhaven Wholefoods has a refill station for toiletries and household liquids, as has Bamboo Turtle, who additionally offer many foods through a refill service."

Baldock Beats Waste is welcoming helpers to a litter pick on Sunday, July 24, from 10am to 12pm, meeting in the High Street outside The White Lion.

The North Herts councillors' community surgery at Letchworth's Garden Square Shopping Centre from 10.30am to noon on Saturday will have a plastic-free theme.

Councillor Steve Jarvis, executive member for environment, said: “With everyone making small changes, we can all reduce our reliance on plastic."