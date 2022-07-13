The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Local Council

Bid to reduce single-use plastic in Letchworth and Baldock

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 7:15 AM July 13, 2022
Plastic bottle being crushed

Plastic Free July aims to encourage people to limit their use of single-use plastic - Credit: Pexels

Plastic Free July - a global movement encouraging people to limit their use of single-use plastic  - is being promoted in Letchworth and Baldock.

Plastic Free Letchworth has been focusing on persuading more businesses to be refill-friendly.

"Vutie Beets, Miss Green Fingers and David's Books café will all fill up your reusable receptacles," a North Herts Council spokesman said.

"Fairhaven Wholefoods has a refill station for toiletries and household liquids, as has Bamboo Turtle, who additionally offer many foods through a refill service."

Baldock Beats Waste is welcoming helpers to a litter pick on Sunday, July 24, from 10am to 12pm, meeting in the High Street outside The White Lion.

The North Herts councillors' community surgery at Letchworth's Garden Square Shopping Centre from 10.30am to noon on Saturday will have a plastic-free theme.

Councillor Steve Jarvis, executive member for environment, said: “With everyone making small changes, we can all reduce our reliance on plastic."

Environment News
North Herts Council
Letchworth Garden City News
Baldock News

Don't Miss

Woodland, and a public footpath.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Body found in Stevenage woodland

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Darryl Fisher A murder investigation has been launched in Stevenage

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Murder investigation launched after body discovered in Stevenage

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Sound barrier in Stevenage

Housing News

Permission for nine-metre high sound barrier granted without full facts,...

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
The Hyde, with shops and cars.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Stevenage teenagers charged following incident at The Hyde

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon