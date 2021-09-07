Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Local Council

Plans to move two education support centres to new site in Letchworth

Logo Icon

Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 9:06 AM September 7, 2021    Updated: 9:08 AM September 7, 2021
Hertfordshire: Plans to move two ‘education support centres’ to new site in Letchworth

Plans to move two ‘education support centres’ to new site in Letchworth - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Education chiefs have drawn-up plans to move two ‘education support centres’ in North Herts to a single site in Letchworth. 

The centres – or ESCs – are designed to support pupils in mainstream schools whose behaviour is giving ’cause for concern’. 

As well as offering outreach support to schools, they provide full time education for secondary age pupils who have been excluded, or who are ‘at risk’ of exclusion. 

Currently the council operates two ESCs in North Herts – in Bancroft, in Hitchin and in Briar Patch, in Letchworth.

Now, plans to close the existing sites and replace them with a purpose-built centre on a new site in Briar Patch Lane have been drawn up.

On Thursday last week, the plans were considered by a meeting of Herts County Council's education, libraries and lifelong learning cabinet panel. 

They should be backed by a further meeting of the county council's cabinet and will then be subject to public consultation. 

Most Read

  1. 1 GP given formal warning over inappropriate behaviour
  2. 2 Boy, 15, sentenced for manslaughter of Christopher Hewett
  3. 3 Fairlands swim trial success after safety concerns
  1. 4 Swindon Town issue apology after crowd disturbance at Stevenage
  2. 5 'We can't sit helpless any longer' - fundraiser for Saniyah, 3, with life-limiting condition
  3. 6 When do the clocks go back in 2021?
  4. 7 Person hit by train between Hitchin and St Neots
  5. 8 Work space set to open in town centre as part of £2m project
  6. 9 The true story of a 'garrotting' robbery on a Hitchin highway
  7. 10 Meet Hitchin Squirrel Rescue's latest albino addition

According to education officials operating across the two existing sites creates "educational, financial and operational challenges". 

At the meeting operations director for education Simon Newland said the new site – which could be open as early as spring 2024 – would offer operational efficiencies and a better environment for the children. 

Members of the cabinet panel unanimously backed the proposals to consult. 

Executive member for education, libraries and localism Cllr Terry Douris pointed to the "absolutely vital role" of the ESCs. 

Liberal Democrat Cllr Mark Watkin stressed that he "absolutely signed up" to the value that the ESCs. 

Labour Cllr Judi Billing, a former governor of the ESC in North Herts, also supported the proposal – acknowledging that Hitchin town centre was a distraction for all young people and not just those attending the ESC. 

If the process is agreed by a future meeting of the cabinet, public consultation is expected to run between September 29 and November 2. 

Funding of up to £4.968m has already been allocated to the project, but specific costs would be considered following the outcome of the consultation.

Planning
Letchworth Garden City News
Hitchin News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police are at the scene of a suspected assault in Stevenage town centre

Herts Live

Woman taken to hospital with suspected stab wounds

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Headshot of Stevenage man Craig Locock who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer

People

Friends hold live music festival for terminally ill Ricky

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Players from Chic netball team are playing a charity match this weekend in memory of their friend and team mate Lauren Hughes

Netballers embark on fundraising feat in memory of teammate

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A cyclist was knocked off his bike and verbally assaulted in Royston, and police are appealing for i

Herts Live

Man arrested on suspicion of assault and theft

Bianca Wild

person