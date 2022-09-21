Plans for more flats in Stevenage Old Town

There are plans to turn Stewart House in Primett Road, Stevenage from offices into flats - Credit: Google Maps

Permission is being sought to turn offices behind Stevenage High Street into flats.

A planning application has been submitted to Stevenage Borough Council for prior approval for the change of use of Stewart House on Primett Road in the Old Town from office building to 16 flats.

The detached building was most recently occupied by The Follett Office Ltd, whose registered office address changed to an address in London Road in January.

Stewart House is located within the Old Town High Street Conservation Area, but a council planning officer's report said the proposed change of use "would not have any impact on the significance of the Conservation Area or otherwise be detrimental to its character or sustainability" because the site is "on the periphery".

The council officer's report also said "it is considered that the proposed development would have an acceptable impact on the transport network".