Petition launched over Stevenage Forster Country plans

Developers want to build a car park and toilet block as part of a development that includes building 800 homes and a primary school in Stevenage's Forster Country - Credit: Archant

A petition has started against plans to build a car park and toilet block as part of a housing development in countryside of historical and cultural significance.

Planning permission to build 800 homes and a primary school in Forster Country - land between North Road and Weston Road in Stevenage - has already been granted by Stevenage Borough Council.

Forster Country lies within the St Nicholas Conservation Area and includes author EM Forster's childhood home Rooks Nest House, Grade I-listed St Nicholas Church and Grade II-listed The Bury.

Hundreds of people had objected to the proposed housing development, with concerns including urban coalescence and loss of heritage.

Now, permission is being sought to build a 50-space car park and toilet block as part of plans for a country park on the development.

Campaign group the Friends of Forster Country has started a petition against the park plans, amassing more than 350 signatures in one day.

Spokesperson Chris Naylor said: “This overly designed urban park was proposed with no public consultation by the council and then conveyed as instructions to developers in private meetings.

“We are asking Stevenage Borough Council to withdraw this proposal and consult the public, environmental and heritage experts in the restoration and preservation of the meadows promised as part of the housing development.

"We want a say on the council's vision for this cherished space, before a few councillors making decisions behind closed doors inflict their private plan on our environment and future generations."

However, a council spokesperson has insisted that, “far from there being a ‘secret plan’, there will be open consultation so all local people can have their say".

She said, "together, we can ensure this country park is an asset to the whole community in Stevenage”, adding that the council's planning and development committee has "made it very clear that the proposals for the country park must be of the highest ecological and environmental standards, and respect local heritage".

If the petition is signed by at least 1,000 people, it will be discussed at a meeting of the full council. To sign it, visit chng.it/XdwNfXMcNg.