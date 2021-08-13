Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Local Council

Petition launched to improve cycling routes along busy Stevenage road

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:30 PM August 13, 2021   
Gresley Way petition

Cycling UK Stevenage has launched a petition to complete the cycle route along Gresley Way - Credit: Cycling UK Stevenage

More than 100 people have signed a petition to increase the cycling provision along a busy road in Stevenage.

Cycle UK Stevenage launched the online petition last week, and have already had a wave of support for the initiative to promote safer cycling along Gresley Way.

Gresley Way petition

Cycling UK Stevenage believes provision should be made for cyclists in Gresley Way who share the road with cars going up to 40mph - Credit: Cycling UK Stevenage

The petition seeks to complete the cycleway along Gresley Way between Six Hills Way and Martins Way - as currently the bike route ends, leaving cyclists having to use the main road. 

Map of cycleways in Stevenage

The blue line shoes the current cycleways along Gresley Way up to Martins Way in Stevenage - Credit: Cycling UK

Chair of the local branch Tina Walker said: "We launched the petition last week and over 100 people had signed within a couple of days.

"The path alongside Gresley Way from Six Hills Way north to Martins Way is not a cycleway but is for pedestrians only. Car drivers may not expect cyclists to be on the road - but it would be illegal for them to be cycling on the footway.

You may also want to watch:

"Gresley Way is one of the busiest roads in Stevenage yet the entire northern section from Six Hills Way to Martins Way lacks any cycleway provision. Instead, people cycling along this route are forced to share the road carriageway with vehicles travelling up to 40 miles per hour. 

"A safe space for cycling along the whole of Gresley Way would create a direct link between homes, schools, and workplaces throughout the east of Stevenage and connect with Great Ashby.

Most Read

  1. 1 Can you pass these 10 GCSE questions designed for 16-year-olds?
  2. 2 Live blog: Stevenage and North Herts GCSE results 2021
  3. 3 Arrest made during police crack down on e-scooter use in Stevenage
  1. 4 'There's no such thing as designer skin' - British Naturism chair bares all ahead of nude swim in Letchworth
  2. 5 Tributes to Summer Holiday and Sherlock actress Una Stubbs
  3. 6 Sensory garden established at Stevenage nursery through kind donations from community
  4. 7 Police launch criminal investigation after foaming fountain prank
  5. 8 Daughter of Stevenage artist Harry Hiorns appeals to community for information on dad
  6. 9 Letchworth BID responds after manager unexpectedly jailed
  7. 10 Stevenage regeneration: Businesses face being forced out

"Many children living in housing accessed from Gresley Way do not have a cycleway link to existing secondary schools; the new Michaela Stevenage secondary school is due to be built close to Gresley Way."

Cycling UK Stevenage has launched a petition to complete the cycle route along Gresley Way

Cycling UK Stevenage has launched a petition to complete the cycle route along Gresley Way - Credit: Cycling UK Stevenage

The group has also cited planned developments - including one that will bring more than 600 homes to land east of Stevenage - which would increase the traffic to Gresley Way. 

It is calling on Hertfordshire County Council and Stevenage Borough Council to work together to upgrade the pedestrian path to give a segregated space for walking and cycling.

This would be "in line with our New Town planners' vision of high-quality joined up infrastructure, and at least as good as the existing route on the southern end of the road".

To find out more, go to you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/support-a-gresley-way-cycleway-extension.

Cycling
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Stotfold Road is closed in both directions - motorists are advised to avoid the area. Picture: Archa

Ambulance called after vehicle collides with lamppost in Stevenage

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Exam with school student having a educational test, thinking hard, writing answer in classroom for

Hertfordshire A Level results

Live blog: Stevenage and North Herts A-level results 2021

Comet reporters

Logo Icon
There are delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Person killed by train between Welwyn Garden City and Potters Bar

Dan Mountney

person
Mattocke Road, Hitchin

Drugs raid carried out by police after tip off

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus