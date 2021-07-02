Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Final consultation for plans to bring cycle lanes and more to Stevenage roads

Georgia Barrow

Published: 2:00 PM July 2, 2021    Updated: 2:05 PM July 2, 2021
Stevenage's North Road - and surrounding streets  - have been earmarked for improvements as part of a major walking and cycling improvement scheme.

Herts County Council is calling on residents to share their views on the proposals, which would include bringing a dedicated two-way cycle track and crossing improvements to North Road, linking the Old Town to Lister Hospital and northwards to proposed new housing developments.

The scheme also includes two new parallel crossings - one in Coreys Mill Lane, and one in North Road, close to the Rectory Lane junction - plus additional double yellow lines on North Road, with around six parking spaces removed between Coreys Mill Lane and Rectory Lane.

New zebra crossings would be installed near Whitney Drive, Burymead and Franklins Road providing pedestrian access across North Road.

Connections from the new crossings would also be improved, with the path near Burymead widened, and a new footway installed over the existing verge by Franklins Road.

There would be a new signalised crossing for pedestrians and cyclists installed near the Lytton Way gyratory, and enhancements would be made to existing bus stops along the route.

The existing mini roundabouts at Coreys Mill Lane and Chancellors Road would be removed and upgraded to a signalised junction.

Existing central islands near Lister Close and Pirton Close would be removed and replaced with new zebra crossings. Traffic would be reduced to one lane around the gyratory between Hitchin Road and James Way, providing space for the cycle route on the eastern side. 

The proposals form part of a wider improvement scheme across areas of the county after HCC was £6.4million through the government’s Active Travel Fund in November last year.

In the council's initial engagement, residents were asked if they support the cycling improvement measures outlined in the scheme for North Road. 141 of 188 respondents - 75 per cent - supported the plans.

Phil Bibby, executive member for highways and transport at HCC, said: “We are committed to creating a much-improved environment for pedestrians and cyclists across Hertfordshire, so encouraging healthier travel and reducing pollution are clearly fundamental to this.

“These proposed schemes will encourage and empower many more people to travel in an active and environmentally-friendly way, which in turn will deliver significant long-term benefits to the health and wellbeing of our residents and reduce our impact on the environment.

“We would like as many of our residents as possible to give their views through the consultation, so we can make sure that the schemes are delivered with our communities in mind.”

A final consultation on the scheme is now open until July 30. For full details on the plan for Stevenage, and to take part in the consultation, click here

