North Herts residents urged to check their voter registration details

Published: 9:26 AM August 26, 2021

Residents in North Herts have until Monday, August 30 to register or confirm their details - Credit: NHDC

People across North Herts are encouraged to take part in this year's annual canvass of electors.

This is to ensure that they can vote in future elections, with the next taking place in North Herts in May 2022.

The annual canvass ensures that the electoral register up to date, identifying any residents who are not registered to vote and ensuring those who wish to vote can.

Residents have until Monday, August 30 to confirm who in their household is eligible to vote.

The council clarified that any correspondence from them of late - whether in the form of post, email or text message - is legitimate, and shouldn't be mistaken for a scam.

NHDC returning officer Melanie Stimpson said: “It’s important that residents look out for messages from NHDC so we can make sure we have the right details on the electoral register for every address in North Herts.

"We will send you either a paper form in the post, an email and/or text message for you to respond to. To make sure you are able to have your say at the district council elections taking place next year, simply follow the instructions sent to you.

“If you’re not currently registered, your name will not appear in the messages we send. If you want to register, the easiest way is online at gov.uk/register-to-vote, or we’ll send you information explaining how to do this in the post.”

People who have moved recently are particularly encouraged to look out for the voter registration messages from NHDC and check the details.

To be eligible to register to vote, a person must be aged 16 or over, a British or qualifying Commonwealth citizen who has leave to enter and remain in the UK or does not require such leave or a citizen of the Republic of Ireland or other EU member state.

The Electoral Commission, the independent agency that regulates party and election finance and sets standards for how elections should be run, has more information about registering to vote at electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter.

Any residents who have any questions can contact NHDC's Electoral Services Team by calling 01462 474000 or via elections@north-herts.gov.uk .