More than £200k invested in interactive play equipment across North Herts

Children enjoy the new play equipment in Holroyd Crescent in Baldock - Credit: North Herts Council

New interactive play equipment for children and young people - totalling £221,657 - has been installed in Hitchin, Royston, Baldock and Letchworth.

Earlier this month, interactive play pillars with arcade-like touch areas opened at Holroyd Crescent in Baldock. In its first 10 days it was played for a total of 25 hours - it is operational from 9am to 7pm.

A sound and dance arch at Bancroft in Hitchin - open from 9am to 6pm - was the first to open in April - Credit: North Herts Council

A sound and dance arch at Bancroft in Hitchin - open from 9am to 6pm - was the first to open in April, which was played for more than 200 hours in its first month.

Flynn enjoys the games in Royston - Credit: North Herts Council

In Royston, a large wall with 16 screens designed to be played by kicking a ball against it opened at Serby Avenue last month. The total playing time throughout July was 71 hours. It is operational from 9am to 7pm.

In mid-September, the council hopes the multipurpose compact sports area at Jackmans Central in Letchworth will open, following a delay in getting it connected to the electricity supply.

Cllr Steve Jarvis and Flynn at one of the new play areas - Credit: North Herts Council

Councillor Steve Jarvis said: “The new interactive play equipment is some of the latest on the market, ranging from educational and fun games to encourage and help younger children to move and dance to sounds and music, to more traditional football games with a technological interactive edge for older young people.

"It’s great to see kids of all ages enjoying using them in our parks throughout North Herts.

“We regularly review our play provision in the district, to see how we can improve what we have, ensure it is well maintained and add new pieces where we can.

"We are also currently working on improvements to play equipment at Smithson’s Rec in Hitchin and the replacement of a few small items of junior play equipment at Great Ashby District Park.”

All equipment has been installed in consultation with local residents so operational times vary slightly. All equipment will be monitored – the volume and operating hours can be easily adjusted if necessary.

The total cost of the four pieces of interactive play equipment is £221,657 which was funded from the council’s play area capital investment budget.