North Herts celebrates Love Parks Week with five Green Flag awards

Howard Park in Letchworth is one of the green spaces in North Herts which has been given a Green Flag Award - Credit: North Herts Council

Five green spaces in North Herts have been recognised with Green Flag Awards.

The five award-winning green spaces were Oughtonhead Common in Hitchin, for the seventh year running, Ivel Springs in Baldock, for the eighth year running, Howard Park and Gardens in Letchworth, for the ninth year running, Norton Common in Letchworth, for the 13th year running, and Priory Memorial Gardens in Royston, also for the 13th year running.

Oughtonhead Common in Hitchin received a Green Flag Award - Credit: North Herts Council

The awards scheme is run by Keep Britain Tidy, which also runs Love Parks Week from July 29 to August 5.

To mark Loves Parks Week the council is inviting members of the public to play North Herts Park Bingo.

Visitors to parks can see how many of the following items they can spot: green flags, black squirrels - which are particularly found in North Herts, bees, butterflies, wildflowers, drinking fountains, picnic benches, recycling bins and trees specially planted for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Councillor Steve Jarvis, executive member for environment and leisure, said: “We are so pleased to continue our run of Green Flag Awards.

"These greenspaces, as well as others, play a vital role in the district as places for residents to relax, exercise and meet others.

"Did you know being in a green environment automatically reduces your heart rate, aiding your physical and mental health?

"Wild areas of greenspace and well-managed nature reserves also help fight climate change by improving biodiversity and habitats and storing carbon. We are so lucky to have these invaluable assets on our doorstep.”

The council works closely with Countryside Management Service, John O’Conner Grounds Maintenance and various volunteer Friends groups to keep these sites well maintained

Cllr James Denselow, deputy executive member for environment and leisure, said: “Whether you want to take your dog for a walk or have a picnic at Norton Common in Letchworth or Ivel Springs in Baldock, watch English Longhorn Cattle graze at Oughtonhead Common in Hitchin, or need some peaceful contemplation at the Priory Memorial Gardens in Royston – there is something for everyone."