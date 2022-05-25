The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
North Herts grass verge cutting to be reduced

Louise McEvoy

Published: 6:30 AM May 25, 2022
Grass verge in North Herts

An example of what some grass verges are likely to look like - Credit: North Herts Council

Grassy public areas in North Herts will be cut less frequently, the local authority has announced.

Reducing the frequency of grass cutting in some areas of Letchworth, Hitchin, Baldock and Royston is part of North Herts Council's "efforts to increase biodiversity and wildlife habitats", a spokesman for the local authority said. "With fewer vehicle journeys, the move will also reduce carbon emissions."

Certain verges will now be cut six to nine times a year, instead of 12 to 14, with cutting during the summer taking place monthly, instead of every two to three weeks. Grassed areas in parks and cemeteries will not be affected.

The council has also decreased its bedding plants in the district, to reduce carbon emissions from growing and transporting them. About 600 square metres will now be turf and shrub. War memorials, cemeteries and sponsored roundabouts will continue to have biannual flower displays.

North Herts Council
Hitchin News
Letchworth Garden City News
Baldock News

