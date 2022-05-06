Local Election 2022: LIVE updates from election count in North Herts

Live

Welcome to our live coverage of the 2022 Local Election, where we will bring you results and updates from North Herts Council.

More than 65 candidates are in the running to become (or remain) North Herts district councillors.

Polling began at 7am on Thursday, May 5, and the votes will be counted this afternoon before 18 winners are declared.

North Herts is currently run by a joint administration between Labour and Liberal Democrat.

At the 2021 election, there was one gain and nine holds for the Conservatives, five holds for Labour and two holds for Liberal Democrats.

Keep at eye on our live blog for results for the district as they come in.