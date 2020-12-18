'Every resident should take this seriously' - council leader talks Tier 3

Published: 12:06 PM December 18, 2020

North Herts residents have been "strongly urged" to be careful with plans over Christmas following the announcement of tighter coronavirus restrictions across the county.

Health secretary Matt Hancock confirmed yesterday that the entire county would face Tier 3 - 'very high alert' - measures from midnight on Saturday.

North Herts District Council leader Martin Stears-Hanscomb has released the following statement, urging residents to play their part in repressing the spread of the virus.

“It is incredibly worrying how quickly the COVID-19 virus is now spreading across the county.

"Tier 3 is only introduced when there is a very high rate of positive COVID-19 cases or if there is a very rapid rising level of infections. The vaccine is on the way but until then, we all need to play our part and do whatever we can to stop the spread of this terrible virus which is affecting so many people every day in the UK.

“Every resident in North Herts needs to take their individual responsibility seriously to protect those who are nearest and dearest to us, as you will help to save the lives of many loved ones. Please wear a mask, wash your hands regularly and socially distance if you are out.

"I would also strongly urge you to be careful with your plans over Christmas if you were thinking of mixing with extended family or with friends due to the relaxed rules at that time, as it is highly likely many will become infected with COVID-19 during the Christmas break and our NHS services will struggle to cope in January. We do not want to lose any more lives to this horrendous disease.”

The MP for North East Herts Sir Oliver Heald said he was "shocked and concerned" by the decision to move into Tier 3, which will see pubs and restaurants close their doors once again in the week leading up to Christmas.

Gyms and leisure facilities will be allowed to remain open, but group exercise classes should not go ahead.

For detailed information and guidance on Tier 3 restrictions, including what is and is not allowed to open, go to https://www.gov.uk/guidance/tier-3-very-high-alert.