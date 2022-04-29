The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
May Bank Holiday 2022: Revised North Herts Council bin collection dates

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 6:46 PM April 29, 2022
North Herts Council bin collection dates will change for the week after the May Bank Holiday.

North Herts Council bin collection dates will change for the week after the May Bank Holiday. - Credit: Danny Loo / Archant

Bin collection days will change next week following the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Refuse, garden waste and recycling collections will be a day later than normal after the early May Bank Holiday on Monday, May 2.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee bank holiday bin collection dates will also change.

Find details of the changes below.

Early May Bank Holiday bin collection dates

Normal collection date – Amended collection date
Monday, May 2 – Tuesday, May 3
Tuesday, May 3 – Wednesday, May 4
Wednesday, May 4 – Thursday, May 5
Thursday, May 5 – Friday, May 6
Friday, May 6 –  Saturday, May 7.

Collections return to normal on Monday, May 9.


Platinum Jubilee 2022 Bank Holiday weekend bin collection dates

Normal collection date – Amended collection date
Thursday, June 2 – Saturday, June 4
Friday, June 3 – Monday, June 6
Monday, June 6 – Tuesday, June 7
Tuesday, June 7 – Wednesday, June 8
Wednesday, June 8  – Thursday, June 9
Thursday, June 9 – Friday, June 10
Friday, June 10 – Saturday, June 11.

Collections will return to normal on Monday, June 13.

