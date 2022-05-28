North Herts households issued over five million in council tax rebate

The council are currently paying residents a £150 rebate amid the increasing cost of living crisis that has left many struggling. - Credit: PA

North Herts Council has given more than 80 per cent of households over five million pounds collectively as part of the council tax energy rebate.

All eligible households in England, within tax bands A to D, are to receive the payment to help with the rising costs of energy.

Around 41,000 eligible households in North Hertfordshire have received their payment from the council, totalling £5,113,350.

Councillor Ian Albert, executive member for finance and IT, said: "We were one of the first councils to start processing the rebate for residents, and I’m pleased to say that before the end of May we will have issued the vast majority of payments.

"We know this is a difficult time for many people, and hope the £150 rebate via council tax will some way help. To be clear, this is a direct payment, it is not a loan."

While many households have been paid, some people are still waiting for their rebate.

The council has said that all those who settle their bills by direct debit should have received their payment.

For residents who do not pay via direct debit, they are being encouraged to apply for the rebate online here.

Councillor Sam North, deputy executive member for finance and IT, added: “We are working hard at the council with our partners to see how we can help our residents manage the increased cost of living from energy bills and other outgoings.

"Please do contact us if you need help, and check out our guide to Easing the squeeze with top tips on how to save money in the current climate.”

If you are struggling to pay your council tax, or any council related bills, North Herts are urging you to contact them as soon as possible to discuss your options and seek advice.

The council has also issued a scam warning and insists people must be careful as "criminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their attempts to take advantage of the financial worries people are facing".