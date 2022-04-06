The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Local Election 2022: North Herts candidates revealed

Georgia Barrow

Published: 3:17 PM April 6, 2022
The North Herts District Council offices. Picture: DANNY LOO

Candidates for North Herts Council Election 2022 have been announced - Credit: DANNY LOO

The full list of candidates for next month's North Herts Council Local Election has been confirmed. 

The district council has 49 seats, with around a third up for election.

The 2022 elections for the district council, as well as elections for some town and parish councils, will take place on May 5.

Since the 2019 election no party has overall control of North Herts Council.  Labour's Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg is the current council leader, as the party formed a coalition with the Liberal Democrats. 

There are 18 seats in 18 wards up for election, with a total of 67 candidates. 

The candidates are as follows:

Baldock Town

Harvey Baker, Conservative 
Michelle Dray, Heritage Party
Tim Lee, Green
Steve Thomas, Lib Dem
Alistair Willoughby, Labour

Codicote

Roger King, Lib Dem
Ian Moody, Conservative
Daniel Wright-Mason, Labour

Hitchin Bearton

Val Bryant, Labour
Jonathan Clayden, Lib Dem
Anni Sander, Green
Tony Strong, Conservative

Hitchin Highbury

Sam Collins, Lib Dem
Sam Fosyth, Conservative
Angela Griggs, Labour
Leigh Smith, Christian Peoples Alliance

Hitchin Oughton

Clare Billing, Labour
Sid Cordle, Christian Peoples Alliance
Sarah Free, Conservative
Susana Munoz Maniega, Lib Dem 

Hitchin Priory

Deolinda Eltringham, Green
Dominic Griffiths, Conservative
Chris Lucas, Lib Dem
Peter Taylor, Labour

Hitchin Walsworth

James Denselow, Labour
Nusrat Latif, Conservative
Will Lavin, Green
Liz Townsend, Lib Dem

Hitchwood, Offa & Hoo

Faye Frost, Conservative
Marilyn Parkin, Lib Dem
Dave Winstanley, Labour

Kimpton

John Bishop, Independent
Nicky Jackman, Lib Dem
Doug Jenner, Labour
Davina Malcolm, Green
Ralph Muncer, Conservative

Knebworth

Lee Chapman, Conservative
Catherine Lisa Nash, Lib Dem
Alan Trangmar, Labour

Letchworth East

Helen Derbyshire, Conservative
Sal Jarvis, Lib Dem
Tamsin Thomas, Labour 

Letchworth Grange

Daniel Allen, Labour
Stephen Boakes, Conservative

Letchworth South East

Andrew Clare, Conservative
Paul Marment, Lib Dem
Hazel Middleton, Green
Sean Nolan, Labour

Letchworth South West

Alan Borgars, Green
Leo Chapman, Labour
James Durston, Conservative
Phillip Weeder, Lib Dem

Letchworth Wilbury

Ian Clayfield, Green
Harrison Edwards, Conservative
Andrew Ircha, Lib Dem
Tom Plater, Labour

Royston Heath

Ruth Brown, Lib Dem
Ken Garland, Labour
Mark Hughes, Conservative
Hugh Parker, Green

Royston Meridian

Adam Compton, Conservative
Amy Di Capite, Lib Dem
John Hully, Green
Stephen Lockett, Labour

Royston Palace

Sarah Dingley, Conservative
Chris Hinchliff, Labour
Bryony May, Lib Dem
 

The deadline to register to vote is 11.59pm on Thursday, April 14.

