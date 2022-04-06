Local Election 2022: North Herts candidates revealed

Candidates for North Herts Council Election 2022 have been announced - Credit: DANNY LOO

The full list of candidates for next month's North Herts Council Local Election has been confirmed.

The district council has 49 seats, with around a third up for election.

The 2022 elections for the district council, as well as elections for some town and parish councils, will take place on May 5.

Since the 2019 election no party has overall control of North Herts Council. Labour's Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg is the current council leader, as the party formed a coalition with the Liberal Democrats.

There are 18 seats in 18 wards up for election, with a total of 67 candidates.

The candidates are as follows:

Baldock Town

Harvey Baker, Conservative

Michelle Dray, Heritage Party

Tim Lee, Green

Steve Thomas, Lib Dem

Alistair Willoughby, Labour

Codicote

Roger King, Lib Dem

Ian Moody, Conservative

Daniel Wright-Mason, Labour



Hitchin Bearton

Val Bryant, Labour

Jonathan Clayden, Lib Dem

Anni Sander, Green

Tony Strong, Conservative

Hitchin Highbury

Sam Collins, Lib Dem

Sam Fosyth, Conservative

Angela Griggs, Labour

Leigh Smith, Christian Peoples Alliance

Hitchin Oughton

Clare Billing, Labour

Sid Cordle, Christian Peoples Alliance

Sarah Free, Conservative

Susana Munoz Maniega, Lib Dem



Hitchin Priory

Deolinda Eltringham, Green

Dominic Griffiths, Conservative

Chris Lucas, Lib Dem

Peter Taylor, Labour

Hitchin Walsworth

James Denselow, Labour

Nusrat Latif, Conservative

Will Lavin, Green

Liz Townsend, Lib Dem

Hitchwood, Offa & Hoo

Faye Frost, Conservative

Marilyn Parkin, Lib Dem

Dave Winstanley, Labour

Kimpton

John Bishop, Independent

Nicky Jackman, Lib Dem

Doug Jenner, Labour

Davina Malcolm, Green

Ralph Muncer, Conservative

Knebworth

Lee Chapman, Conservative

Catherine Lisa Nash, Lib Dem

Alan Trangmar, Labour

Letchworth East

Helen Derbyshire, Conservative

Sal Jarvis, Lib Dem

Tamsin Thomas, Labour

Letchworth Grange

Daniel Allen, Labour

Stephen Boakes, Conservative

Letchworth South East

Andrew Clare, Conservative

Paul Marment, Lib Dem

Hazel Middleton, Green

Sean Nolan, Labour

Letchworth South West

Alan Borgars, Green

Leo Chapman, Labour

James Durston, Conservative

Phillip Weeder, Lib Dem

Letchworth Wilbury

Ian Clayfield, Green

Harrison Edwards, Conservative

Andrew Ircha, Lib Dem

Tom Plater, Labour



Royston Heath

Ruth Brown, Lib Dem

Ken Garland, Labour

Mark Hughes, Conservative

Hugh Parker, Green

Royston Meridian

Adam Compton, Conservative

Amy Di Capite, Lib Dem

John Hully, Green

Stephen Lockett, Labour

Royston Palace

Sarah Dingley, Conservative

Chris Hinchliff, Labour

Bryony May, Lib Dem



The deadline to register to vote is 11.59pm on Thursday, April 14.