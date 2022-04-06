Local Election 2022: North Herts candidates revealed
- Credit: DANNY LOO
The full list of candidates for next month's North Herts Council Local Election has been confirmed.
The district council has 49 seats, with around a third up for election.
The 2022 elections for the district council, as well as elections for some town and parish councils, will take place on May 5.
Since the 2019 election no party has overall control of North Herts Council. Labour's Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg is the current council leader, as the party formed a coalition with the Liberal Democrats.
There are 18 seats in 18 wards up for election, with a total of 67 candidates.
The candidates are as follows:
Baldock Town
Harvey Baker, Conservative
Michelle Dray, Heritage Party
Tim Lee, Green
Steve Thomas, Lib Dem
Alistair Willoughby, Labour
Codicote
Roger King, Lib Dem
Ian Moody, Conservative
Daniel Wright-Mason, Labour
Hitchin Bearton
Val Bryant, Labour
Jonathan Clayden, Lib Dem
Anni Sander, Green
Tony Strong, Conservative
Hitchin Highbury
Sam Collins, Lib Dem
Sam Fosyth, Conservative
Angela Griggs, Labour
Leigh Smith, Christian Peoples Alliance
Hitchin Oughton
Clare Billing, Labour
Sid Cordle, Christian Peoples Alliance
Sarah Free, Conservative
Susana Munoz Maniega, Lib Dem
Hitchin Priory
Deolinda Eltringham, Green
Dominic Griffiths, Conservative
Chris Lucas, Lib Dem
Peter Taylor, Labour
Hitchin Walsworth
James Denselow, Labour
Nusrat Latif, Conservative
Will Lavin, Green
Liz Townsend, Lib Dem
Hitchwood, Offa & Hoo
Faye Frost, Conservative
Marilyn Parkin, Lib Dem
Dave Winstanley, Labour
Kimpton
John Bishop, Independent
Nicky Jackman, Lib Dem
Doug Jenner, Labour
Davina Malcolm, Green
Ralph Muncer, Conservative
Knebworth
Lee Chapman, Conservative
Catherine Lisa Nash, Lib Dem
Alan Trangmar, Labour
Letchworth East
Helen Derbyshire, Conservative
Sal Jarvis, Lib Dem
Tamsin Thomas, Labour
Letchworth Grange
Daniel Allen, Labour
Stephen Boakes, Conservative
Letchworth South East
Andrew Clare, Conservative
Paul Marment, Lib Dem
Hazel Middleton, Green
Sean Nolan, Labour
Letchworth South West
Alan Borgars, Green
Leo Chapman, Labour
James Durston, Conservative
Phillip Weeder, Lib Dem
Letchworth Wilbury
Ian Clayfield, Green
Harrison Edwards, Conservative
Andrew Ircha, Lib Dem
Tom Plater, Labour
Royston Heath
Ruth Brown, Lib Dem
Ken Garland, Labour
Mark Hughes, Conservative
Hugh Parker, Green
Royston Meridian
Adam Compton, Conservative
Amy Di Capite, Lib Dem
John Hully, Green
Stephen Lockett, Labour
Royston Palace
Sarah Dingley, Conservative
Chris Hinchliff, Labour
Bryony May, Lib Dem
The deadline to register to vote is 11.59pm on Thursday, April 14.