Easter 2022: Revised North Herts Council bin collection dates
- Credit: Danny Loo / Archant
Bin collection days will change over the Easter period to accommodate the extended bank holiday weekend.
North Herts Council collections will also change over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend, June 2 to June 5.
Over Easter, waste bins normally collected on Fridays – Good Friday, April 15 – will be emptied on Saturday, April 16 instead.
Bin collections scheduled for Monday – Easter Monday, April 18 – will be collected the following day, Tuesday, April 19.
This will have the knock-on effect throughout the week, with amended collection dates a day later than normal.
Collections will return to normal for North Herts Council residents on Monday, April 25.
Bin collections will also be a day later than normal after the early May Bank Holiday.
Find details of the changes below.
Easter 2022 bin collection dates
Normal collection date – Amended collection date
Good Friday, April 15 – Saturday, April 16
Easter Monday, April 18 – Tuesday, April 19
Tuesday, April 19 – Wednesday, April 20
Wednesday, April 20 – Thursday, April 21
Thursday, April 21 – Friday, April 22
Friday, April 22 – Saturday, April 23.
Collections return to normal on Monday, April 25.
Early May bank holiday bin collection dates
Normal collection date – Amended collection date
Monday, May 2 – Tuesday, May 3
Tuesday, May 3 – Wednesday, May 4
Wednesday, May 4 – Thursday, May 5
Thursday, May 5 – Friday, May 6
Friday, May 6 – Saturday, May 7.
Collections return to normal on Monday, May 9.
Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022 bank holiday weekend bin collection dates
Normal collection date – Amended collection date
Thursday, June 2 – Saturday, June 4
Friday, June 3 – Monday, June 6
Monday, June 6 – Tuesday, June 7
Tuesday, June 7 – Wednesday, June 8
Wednesday, June 8 – Thursday, June 9
Thursday, June 9 – Friday, June 10
Friday, June 10 – Saturday, June 11.
Collections will return to normal on Monday, June 13.