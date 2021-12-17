Bin collection dates in North Herts will be revised due to the Christmas and New Year holidays. - Credit: Danny Loo / Archant

Bin collection days across North Herts will be affected by the Christmas and New Year holidays, with a revised scheduled announced.

Recycling and waste collections will continue as normal in the run up to Christmas, but for the majority of January collection days will differ from normal.

From Monday, December 27, North Herts Council collections will change due to the way the festive Bank Holidays fall this year.

Collections in Hitchin, Letchworth, Baldock, Royston, Codicote, and Knebworth will return to normal on Monday, January 24, 2022.





When will my bin be collected?

Normal collection day – Revised collection day

Monday, December 27 – Wednesday, December 29

Tuesday, December 28 – Thursday, December 30

Wednesday, December 29 – Friday, December 31

Thursday, December 30 – Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Friday, December 31 – Wednesday, January 5

Monday, January 3 – Thursday, January 6

Tuesday, January 4 – Friday, January 7

Wednesday, January 5 – Saturday, January 8

Thursday, January 6 – Monday, January 10

Friday, January 7 – Tuesday, January 11

Monday, January 10 – Wednesday, January 12

Tuesday, January 11 – Thursday, January 13

Wednesday, January 12 – Friday, January 14

Thursday, January 13 – Saturday, January 15

Friday, January 14 – Monday, January 17

Monday, January 17 – Tuesday, January 18

Tuesday, January 18 – Wednesday, January 19

Wednesday, January 19 – Thursday, January 20

Thursday, January 20 – Friday, January 21

Friday, January 21 – Saturday, January 22.



