Revised North Herts Council bin collection dates for Christmas and January
- Credit: Danny Loo / Archant
Bin collection days across North Herts will be affected by the Christmas and New Year holidays, with a revised scheduled announced.
Recycling and waste collections will continue as normal in the run up to Christmas, but for the majority of January collection days will differ from normal.
From Monday, December 27, North Herts Council collections will change due to the way the festive Bank Holidays fall this year.
Collections in Hitchin, Letchworth, Baldock, Royston, Codicote, and Knebworth will return to normal on Monday, January 24, 2022.
When will my bin be collected?
Normal collection day – Revised collection day
Monday, December 27 – Wednesday, December 29
Tuesday, December 28 – Thursday, December 30
Wednesday, December 29 – Friday, December 31
Thursday, December 30 – Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Friday, December 31 – Wednesday, January 5
Monday, January 3 – Thursday, January 6
Tuesday, January 4 – Friday, January 7
Wednesday, January 5 – Saturday, January 8
Thursday, January 6 – Monday, January 10
Friday, January 7 – Tuesday, January 11
Monday, January 10 – Wednesday, January 12
Tuesday, January 11 – Thursday, January 13
Wednesday, January 12 – Friday, January 14
Thursday, January 13 – Saturday, January 15
Friday, January 14 – Monday, January 17
Monday, January 17 – Tuesday, January 18
Tuesday, January 18 – Wednesday, January 19
Wednesday, January 19 – Thursday, January 20
Thursday, January 20 – Friday, January 21
Friday, January 21 – Saturday, January 22.
