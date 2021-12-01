Nominate someone special for North Herts Council's Chair's Community Recognition Awards

Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to help their community this year?

This year the Chair's Community Recognition Awards 2022 are open to anyone in the community, not just volunteers.

Categories include:

Young Star Award (19 or under)

Do you know a young person who has contributed to their community, inspired others or given back?

Health Award

Perhaps someone who has started a walking club or shared healthy recipes, a PE teacher who has gone above and beyond, or someone who has made a positive contribution to mental health.

Green Award

An award for someone who has made the community a better and more sustainable place to live.

Caring Award

Do you know someone who has gone the extra mile to care for others over the past year?

Dedication Award

You might know someone who has dedicated their time on a regular basis for many years to help their community - this award is for them.

The judges of the awards include chair of North Herts Council Cllr Val Bryant, Comet editor Anne Suslak, a representative from North Herts Council for Voluntary Service (NHCVS), and representatives from sponsors Willmott Dixon.

Cllr Val Bryant said: "The Chair’s Awards are a fantastic way for the council to recognise some of the special people in the district who are going out of their way to make a difference.

"We know people don’t do it for the glory, but it’s important for the community to give thanks, and it inspires others to think about how they may help others.

“It’s been a tough 20 months or so with the COVID pandemic – which has not gone away – and we know there has been a wealth of community spirit throughout the district with people looking after each other – we want to hear all about them.

“In addition, we especially want to see nominations for our new Young Star category – we are asking every school in the district to submit at least one young person.”

The deadline for nominations is January 9, 2022. Judging and filming of winners’ stories is due to take place later in January and February, with a ceremony in early March.

Winners will receive a beautiful, engraved glass trophy and gift voucher.

To nominate someone email community@north-herts.gov.uk