North Herts August Bank Holiday 2022 bin collection day changes
Bin collections days will change for North Herts residents over the August Bank Holiday.
Bins will be collected one day later than usual in Hitchin, Letchworth, Baldock and Royston next week due to August Bank Holiday Monday.
There are no scheduled collections on Monday, August 29, with those who normally have their bins collected on Mondays having them picked up the following day – on Tuesday, August 30.
Residents who have their bins collected on Fridays need to put them out on Saturday, September 3 next week in the revised schedule.
Waste collections will return to normal on Monday, September 5, 2022.
The council asks people to ensure their bins are on the boundary of their property by 7am on the day of your collection.
During hot weather, collections may start earlier at 6am.
When to put the bins out
Normal collection day – Revised collection day
Monday, August 29 – Tuesday, August 30
Tuesday, August 30 – Wednesday, August 31
Wednesday, August 31 – Thursday, September 1
Thursday, September 1 – Friday, September 2
Friday, September 2 – Saturday, September 3.