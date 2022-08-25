The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
North Herts August Bank Holiday 2022 bin collection day changes

Alan Davies

Published: 6:30 PM August 25, 2022
Bin collection dates in North Herts will be revised following the May Bank Holiday.

North Herts Council bin collection dates will be one day later than normal in the week after the August Bank Holiday. - Credit: Danny Loo / Archant

Bin collections days will change for North Herts residents over the August Bank Holiday.

Bins will be collected one day later than usual in Hitchin, Letchworth, Baldock and Royston next week due to August Bank Holiday Monday.

There are no scheduled collections on Monday, August 29, with those who normally have their bins collected on Mondays having them picked up the following day – on Tuesday, August 30.

Residents who have their bins collected on Fridays need to put them out on Saturday, September 3 next week in the revised schedule.

Waste collections will return to normal on Monday, September 5, 2022.

The council asks people to ensure their bins are on the boundary of their property by 7am on the day of your collection.

During hot weather, collections may start earlier at 6am.



When to put the bins out

Normal collection day  –  Revised collection day
Monday, August 29  – Tuesday, August 30
Tuesday, August 30  –  Wednesday, August 31
Wednesday, August 31 –  Thursday, September 1
Thursday, September 1  –  Friday, September 2
Friday, September 2 –  Saturday, September 3.

Hitchin News
Letchworth Garden City News
Baldock News

