How you can help Afghan refugees seeking asylum in North Herts

Published: 5:32 PM September 28, 2021

In the month following many councils' pledge to help house Afghan refugees, residents who would like to further aid those fleeing the war-torn country have been informed how they can play their part.

North Herts District Council has been working with housing association charities settle and First Garden City Homes to ensure that those immediately seeking asylum in North Herts - and in future instalments of the national resettlement programme - are catered for.

In a joint statement from NHDC, settle and First Garden City Homes, a representative said: "North Herts Council is working with local housing associations, settle and First Garden City Homes, to provide housing to two Afghan families this year.

"We are also reviewing our capacity to accept more families and if we are able to do more then we will do so, subject to securing suitable accommodation.

"We know many of you are keen to help support those who’ve aided us in Afghanistan as they arrive in the UK.

"The British Red Cross has launched a national crisis appeal which you can donate to in order to help them reach families and communities across the country.

"The Hertfordshire Community Foundation has set up a JustGiving site, Hertfordshire helps Afghan arrivals and refugees, to help refugees arriving in Hertfordshire.

"All the money raised will go to support Afghans staying in Hertfordshire temporarily and in the longer term. It will be used to support the local voluntary sectors provide support from essential items to longer term employability skills, language skills, family support and community integration."

Hertfordshire Community Foundation's fundraiser, which aims to raise £75,000 to support Afghan refugees county-wide, has already raised a staggering £32,000.

NHDC, settle and First Garden City Homes are also appealing to private landlords and residents with second homes in North Herts to come forward if they are able to offer housing for the Afghan refugee resettlement schemes.

If you have got a spare room or property and would like to help, you can register to be a host with Room for Refugees.