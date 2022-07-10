North Herts District Council waste crews will begin their rounds early in hot weather this week (beginning Monday, July 11) - Credit: Danny Loo

A Hertfordshire council will collect bins earlier in the morning due to searing summer heat.

Waste collection staff in North Herts - which includes Royston, Baldock, Hitchin and Letchworth - will begin their rounds in the early morning to avoid working in the hot weather.

The Met Office has forecast temperatures in the high 20s throughout this week, with the mercury set to peak at around 30C on Monday, July 11.

Despite some cloud in Hertfordshire, UV levels and the pollen count is expected to be "high" every day this week.

Sunshine over Hitchin Lavender (File picture) - Credit: Adam Davy/PA

To protect waste staff during the weather conditions, crews will start collections at an earlier time of 6.30am in North Herts.

A council statement reads: "Due to the high temperatures which the Met Office has forecast, waste crews will be starting their collection rounds at 6.30am to get most collections complete before it gets too hot.

"Thank you for your support."

Due to the high temperatures @metoffice has forecasted for the coming week, waste crews will be starting their collection rounds at 6:30am to get most collections complete before it gets too hot. Thank you for your support. #NorthHerts pic.twitter.com/wrwfRJbHEL — North Herts Council (@NorthHertsDC) July 10, 2022

North Herts District Council is not the only organisation to warn residents that the hot weather could disrupt services.

Network Rail said railway track can "buckle", particularly in areas where temperatures are very hot, including the East of England.

A Network Rail statement reads: "Hot weather can cause a great deal of disruption to the railway so Britain’s rails are pre-stressed to help them resist high temperatures. Our rails have a stress-free temperature of 27 degrees – the UK mean summer rail temperature.

"When the air temperature reaches 30C, the temperature on the rail can actually be up to 20C higher."

It adds: "The problem is that when steel rails get hot, they expand, which can cause a buckled rail."

Signs in London urge commuters to carry water during hot weather (File picture) - Credit: James Manning/PA

Sunshine and summer weather in London last Monday (July 4) - Credit: James Manning/PA

To prevent a problem on the track, Network Rail said trains often run at slower speeds to reduce the forces which could damage railway equipment.

Herts Boat Rescue is also urging members of the public to take care in the heat, particularly around water.

A spokesperson said: "As the weather is hot, please take care if you're heading anywhere where there is open water.

"Think water safety.

"Spot the dangers, take safety advice, don’t go alone, learn how to help.

"If you spot someone in danger call 999 - don’t just jump in."

As the weather is hot



PLEASE PLEASE !

take care of your heading anywhere where there is open water



Think #watersafety



Spot the dangers

Take safety advice

Don’t go alone

Learn how to help



If you spot someone in danger call 999 don’t just jump in#hertfordshire #waterrescue pic.twitter.com/7AbGSq9LKA — herts boat rescue (@hertsboatrescue) July 10, 2022

Sunshine over the lake at Fairlands Valley Park in nearby Stevenage (File picture) - Credit: Brendan Falvey

They urged swimmers to head to a lifeguarded beach, lake or pool.

The Met Office forecast for northern Hertfordshire suggests that temperatures on Monday will hit the 30C mark at around 3pm.

Tuesday is set to be cloudier and slightly cooler, with highs of 28C.

Maximum temperatures are set to be around 25C on Wednesday, with the weather due to warm up again into next weekend (July 16 and 17).

The Met Office long-range forecast for July 14 to July 23 reads: "Sunny spells across much of the UK on Thursday and Friday, although some showers or rain are likely in the far north at times.

"Warm for many areas, though rather cool in the northwest. Over the weekend and early the following week, a good deal of fine weather is expected, especially in the south, but with a continuing risk of showers in the far north.

"Temperatures are likely to rise again and are likely to become warm across most areas.

"There is also the potential for some very hot conditions to develop in parts of the south for a time.

"Later, more unsettled and cooler conditions will probably develop with some heavy and thundery rain at times."