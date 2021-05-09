Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Local Council

Local Election 2021: Counting starts for North Herts council

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 9:45 AM May 9, 2021   
Ballot box stock

Counting is under way for the North Herts District Council elections 2021 - Credit: Archant

Counting of ballots has started for the North Herts District Council election 2021. 

Following Thursday's polling, counting the ballots is now under way.

Seats belonging to party leaders for Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat - Martin Stears-Hancomb, David Levett and Paul Clark respectively - are all up for grabs.

NHDC council leader Mr Stears-Hanscomb previously held a seat in the Hitchin Oughton ward, but this year is running for election in the Letchworth South East ward - the seat held by Conservative's Mr Levett since 2006.

Following the final declarations, the count for Royston Town Council's by-election in the Meridian ward will get under way. 

You may also want to watch:

At the end of the counting process, we'll provide a round-up with results for all 17 of North Herts' wards, right here on the Comet's website

For live results as they come in, follow @thecomet24 on Twitter. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Local Elections 2021: Stevenage Borough Council
  2. 2 Full list of Stevenage results for Local Elections 2021
  3. 3 What can open when COVID lockdown rules ease on Monday, May 17?
  1. 4 Three arrested after two people held against their will
  2. 5 Marriotts School pays tribute to 'happy and vibrant' student Julia Blackham
  3. 6 COVID deaths at Lister pass grim milestone
  4. 7 May 17 reopening: 360 Play offering free tickets to families hit hard in lockdown
  5. 8 Skate ramp damage may be 'beyond repair' after vandals target park
  6. 9 Schoolgirl passes away following medical episode
  7. 10 Have you seen this wanted man?
Local Elections 2021
North Herts News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Astonbury Wood near Stevenage

Environment

Wildlife trust launches appeal to save Astonbury Wood

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
This week's series 12 of Great British Railway Journeys brings Michael Portillo to Hertfordshire.

TV | Updated

Michael Portillo's Great British Railway Journeys visits Hertfordshire

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Rob Thorp has taken Hitchin Boys' students all over the world, including South Africa, Malaysia, Costa Rica and Malawi

Education News

Hitchin teacher shortlisted for Teacher of the Year award

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Five Guys will be opening in Stevenage in May 2021

Updated

Opening date revealed for Stevenage Five Guys

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus