Local Election 2021: Counting starts for North Herts council
Counting of ballots has started for the North Herts District Council election 2021.
Following Thursday's polling, counting the ballots is now under way.
Seats belonging to party leaders for Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat - Martin Stears-Hancomb, David Levett and Paul Clark respectively - are all up for grabs.
NHDC council leader Mr Stears-Hanscomb previously held a seat in the Hitchin Oughton ward, but this year is running for election in the Letchworth South East ward - the seat held by Conservative's Mr Levett since 2006.
Following the final declarations, the count for Royston Town Council's by-election in the Meridian ward will get under way.
At the end of the counting process, we'll provide a round-up with results for all 17 of North Herts' wards, right here on the Comet's website
For live results as they come in, follow @thecomet24 on Twitter.
