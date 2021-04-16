Who are our North Herts candidates for Local Elections 2021?

Published: 1:49 PM April 16, 2021

The candidates for North Herts District Council elections have been announced - Credit: North Herts District Council

The full list of candidates for next month's North Herts District Council's Local Election has been confirmed.

The district council has 49 seats, with around a third up for election. Due to two resignations, only 47 seats were filled ahead of this year's ballot.

The postponed 2020 elections for the district council, as well as elections for the town and parish councils, and the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire will take place on May 6.

As it stands, no party has overall control of NHDC, after the Conservatives lost six seats at the 2019 election. Labour's Martin-Stears Hanscomb is the current council leader.

There are 17 seats in 17 wards up for election, with a total of 72 candidates.

The candidates are as follows:

Baldock East

Leo Chapman - Labour

Juan Cowell - Conservative

Jane Turner - Green

Richard Winter - Lib Dem





Baldock Town

Tim Lee - Green

Steve Thomas - Lib Dem

Michael Weeks - Conservative

Alistair Willoughby - Labour





Chesfield

Dominic Griffiths - Conservative

Tom Hogan - Labour

Terry Tyler - Lib Dem





Hitchin Bearton

Ian Albert - Labour

Jonathan Clayden - Lib Dem

Ralph Muncer - Conservative

Anni Sander - Green





Hitchin Highbury

Paul Clark - Lib Dem

Deolinda Eltringham - Green

Angela Griggs - Labour

Gulshan Mulgat - Conservative

Leigh Smith - Christian Peoples Alliance





Hitchin Oughton

Thomas Grunshaw - Lib Dem

Mary Marshall - Green

Nigel Mason - Labour

Jacqueline McDonald - Independent

Steven Patmore - Conservative





Hitchin Priory

Raj Bhakar - Lib Dem

Sid Cordle - Christian Peoples Alliance

Des Stephens - Green

Peter Taylor - Labour

Charles Thake - Conservative





Hitchin Walsworth

Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg - Labour

Charles Laing - Conservative

Sam Larsen - Green

Liz Townsend - Liberal Democrat





Hitchwood, Offa and Hoo

Adina Claire - Green

Anton Jungreuthmaye - Labour

Claire Strong - Conservative

Philippa Wright - Lib Dem





Knebworth

Doug Jenner - Labour

Davina Malcolm - Green

Susana Muñoz Maniega - Lib Dem

Mandi Tandi - Conservative





Letchworth East

James Durston - Conservative

Ian Mantle - Labour

David Morris - Green

Paul Ross - Independent

Mark Spender - Lib Dem





Letchworth Grange

Simon Bloxham - Conservative

Amy Finch - Lib Dem

Elizabeth Hancock - Green

Sean Nolan - Labour





Letchworth South East

David Levett - Conservative

Paul Marment - Lib Dem

Hazel Middleton - Green

Martin Stears-Handscomb - Labour

Garry Warren - Reform UK





Letchworth South West

Alan Borgars - Green

Terry Hone - Conservative

Michael McGetrick - Social Democratic Party

Tom Plater - Labour

Phil Weeder - Lib Dem





Letchworth Wilbury

Amy Allen - Labour

Monica Bloxham - Conservative

Sal Jarvis - Lib Dem





Royston Meridian

Adam Compton - Conservative

Hugh Parker - Green

Alex Prosser-Snelling - Lib Dem

John Rees - Labour





Royston Palace

Cathy Brownjohn - Labour

Sarah Dingley - Conservative

Hugo Rainey - Lib Dem

Steven Turner - Green





There's still time to register to vote. Go to north-herts.gov.uk/home/elections-and-voting/register-vote to register by 11.59pm on April 19.