Who are our North Herts candidates for Local Elections 2021?
The full list of candidates for next month's North Herts District Council's Local Election has been confirmed.
The district council has 49 seats, with around a third up for election. Due to two resignations, only 47 seats were filled ahead of this year's ballot.
The postponed 2020 elections for the district council, as well as elections for the town and parish councils, and the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire will take place on May 6.
As it stands, no party has overall control of NHDC, after the Conservatives lost six seats at the 2019 election. Labour's Martin-Stears Hanscomb is the current council leader.
There are 17 seats in 17 wards up for election, with a total of 72 candidates.
The candidates are as follows:
Baldock East
Leo Chapman - Labour
Juan Cowell - Conservative
Jane Turner - Green
Richard Winter - Lib Dem
Baldock Town
Tim Lee - Green
Steve Thomas - Lib Dem
Michael Weeks - Conservative
Alistair Willoughby - Labour
Chesfield
Dominic Griffiths - Conservative
Tom Hogan - Labour
Terry Tyler - Lib Dem
Hitchin Bearton
Ian Albert - Labour
Jonathan Clayden - Lib Dem
Ralph Muncer - Conservative
Anni Sander - Green
Hitchin Highbury
Paul Clark - Lib Dem
Deolinda Eltringham - Green
Angela Griggs - Labour
Gulshan Mulgat - Conservative
Leigh Smith - Christian Peoples Alliance
Hitchin Oughton
Thomas Grunshaw - Lib Dem
Mary Marshall - Green
Nigel Mason - Labour
Jacqueline McDonald - Independent
Steven Patmore - Conservative
Hitchin Priory
Raj Bhakar - Lib Dem
Sid Cordle - Christian Peoples Alliance
Des Stephens - Green
Peter Taylor - Labour
Charles Thake - Conservative
Hitchin Walsworth
Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg - Labour
Charles Laing - Conservative
Sam Larsen - Green
Liz Townsend - Liberal Democrat
Hitchwood, Offa and Hoo
Adina Claire - Green
Anton Jungreuthmaye - Labour
Claire Strong - Conservative
Philippa Wright - Lib Dem
Knebworth
Doug Jenner - Labour
Davina Malcolm - Green
Susana Muñoz Maniega - Lib Dem
Mandi Tandi - Conservative
Letchworth East
James Durston - Conservative
Ian Mantle - Labour
David Morris - Green
Paul Ross - Independent
Mark Spender - Lib Dem
Letchworth Grange
Simon Bloxham - Conservative
Amy Finch - Lib Dem
Elizabeth Hancock - Green
Sean Nolan - Labour
Letchworth South East
David Levett - Conservative
Paul Marment - Lib Dem
Hazel Middleton - Green
Martin Stears-Handscomb - Labour
Garry Warren - Reform UK
Letchworth South West
Alan Borgars - Green
Terry Hone - Conservative
Michael McGetrick - Social Democratic Party
Tom Plater - Labour
Phil Weeder - Lib Dem
Letchworth Wilbury
Amy Allen - Labour
Monica Bloxham - Conservative
Sal Jarvis - Lib Dem
Royston Meridian
Adam Compton - Conservative
Hugh Parker - Green
Alex Prosser-Snelling - Lib Dem
John Rees - Labour
Royston Palace
Cathy Brownjohn - Labour
Sarah Dingley - Conservative
Hugo Rainey - Lib Dem
Steven Turner - Green
There's still time to register to vote. Go to north-herts.gov.uk/home/elections-and-voting/register-vote to register by 11.59pm on April 19.