Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Local Council

Who are our North Herts candidates for Local Elections 2021?

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:49 PM April 16, 2021   
North Herts District Council offices in Gernon Road, Letchworth. Picture: North Herts District Counc

The candidates for North Herts District Council elections have been announced - Credit: North Herts District Council

The full list of candidates for next month's North Herts District Council's Local Election has been confirmed. 

The district council has 49 seats, with around a third up for election. Due to two resignations, only 47 seats were filled ahead of this year's ballot.

The postponed 2020 elections for the district council, as well as elections for the town and parish councils, and the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire will take place on May 6.

As it stands, no party has overall control of NHDC, after the Conservatives lost six seats at the 2019 election. Labour's Martin-Stears Hanscomb is the current council leader.

There are 17 seats in 17 wards up for election, with a total of 72 candidates. 

The candidates are as follows:

You may also want to watch:

Baldock East

Leo Chapman - Labour

Most Read

  1. 1 Arrest made after car crashes and overturns in Stevenage
  2. 2 COVID-19 cases plummet in Stevenage and North Herts as restrictions ease
  3. 3 CCTV appeal after large amount of criminal damage to secured yard
  1. 4 Resident calls for brighter street lights after 'shocking' fall leaves her seeking hospital treatment
  2. 5 Rave reviews come flying in as glam bar welcomes back first clients after months of lockdown
  3. 6 Former Premier League footballer vows to help local club after 'awful' fire
  4. 7 Police crack down on street drinking in Stevenage
  5. 8 Raft of measures to help tackle town's litter problem
  6. 9 Letchworth teachers begin six-day strike over pension scheme withdrawal
  7. 10 NHS staff offered free massages as thank you for pandemic efforts

Juan Cowell - Conservative

Jane Turner - Green

Richard Winter - Lib Dem


Baldock Town

Tim Lee - Green

Steve Thomas - Lib Dem

Michael Weeks - Conservative

Alistair Willoughby - Labour


Chesfield

Dominic Griffiths - Conservative

Tom Hogan - Labour

Terry Tyler - Lib Dem


Hitchin Bearton

Ian Albert - Labour

Jonathan Clayden - Lib Dem

Ralph Muncer - Conservative

Anni Sander - Green


Hitchin Highbury

Paul Clark - Lib Dem

Deolinda Eltringham - Green

Angela Griggs - Labour

Gulshan Mulgat - Conservative

Leigh Smith - Christian Peoples Alliance


Hitchin Oughton

Thomas Grunshaw - Lib Dem

Mary Marshall - Green

Nigel Mason - Labour

Jacqueline McDonald - Independent 

Steven Patmore - Conservative 


Hitchin Priory

Raj Bhakar - Lib Dem

Sid Cordle - Christian Peoples Alliance

Des Stephens - Green

Peter Taylor - Labour

Charles Thake - Conservative


Hitchin Walsworth

Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg - Labour 

Charles Laing - Conservative

Sam Larsen - Green

Liz Townsend  - Liberal Democrat


Hitchwood, Offa and Hoo

Adina Claire - Green

Anton Jungreuthmaye - Labour

Claire Strong - Conservative 

Philippa Wright - Lib Dem 


Knebworth 

Doug Jenner - Labour

Davina Malcolm - Green

Susana Muñoz Maniega - Lib Dem

Mandi Tandi - Conservative 


Letchworth East

James Durston - Conservative

Ian Mantle - Labour

David Morris - Green

Paul Ross - Independent

Mark Spender - Lib Dem


Letchworth Grange 

Simon Bloxham - Conservative

Amy Finch - Lib Dem

Elizabeth Hancock - Green

Sean Nolan - Labour


Letchworth South East

David Levett - Conservative

Paul Marment - Lib Dem

Hazel Middleton - Green

Martin Stears-Handscomb - Labour

Garry Warren - Reform UK


Letchworth South West

Alan Borgars - Green

Terry Hone - Conservative

Michael McGetrick - Social Democratic Party

Tom Plater - Labour

Phil Weeder - Lib Dem


Letchworth Wilbury

Amy Allen - Labour

Monica Bloxham - Conservative

Sal Jarvis - Lib Dem


Royston Meridian 

Adam Compton - Conservative

Hugh Parker - Green

Alex Prosser-Snelling - Lib Dem

John Rees - Labour


Royston Palace

Cathy Brownjohn - Labour

Sarah Dingley - Conservative

Hugo Rainey - Lib Dem

Steven Turner - Green


There's still time to register to vote. Go to north-herts.gov.uk/home/elections-and-voting/register-vote to register by 11.59pm on April 19. 

Local Election
Letchworth Garden City News
Hitchin News
Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Friends drinking

Coronavirus

What can open when COVID lockdown eases on April 12?

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
police van stock image

Man arrested on suspicion of harassment after Stevenage and Preston...

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Herts police Slove Stevenage

Who is Slove? Spate of Stevenage graffiti prompts police appeal

Jacob Thorburn

person
coronavirus lockdown easing april 12

Lockdown Easing | Gallery

Your first pints, haircuts, swims and more as lockdown restrictions ease

Jacob Thorburn

person
Comments powered by Disqus