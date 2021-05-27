North Herts leader and cabinet announced for 2021/22

Published: 2:21 PM May 27, 2021

Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg is the new leader of North Herts District Council - Credit: NHDC

A new leader and cabinet members at North Herts District Council were announced at yesterday evening's Annual General Meeting.

The new leader is Hitchin Walsworth representative, Labour councillor Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg - who succeeds Martin Stears-Hanscomb in the role.

NHDC will be run by a joint administration of Labour and Co-operative and Liberal Democrat councillors during 2021/22.

Cllr Dennis-Harburg - who is also Labour and Co-operative Group leader - will be supported by seven councillors responsible for a different portfolio.

Cllr Paul Clark is NHDC deputy leader and executive member for planning - and he heads up The Liberal Democrats Group.

Cllr Ian Albert is executive member for finance and IT, Cllr Judi Billing is responsible for community engagement, and Cllr Sam Collins, for enterprise, the arts and transport.

Cllr Amy Allen is executive member for recycling and waste management, Cllr Steve Jarvis for environment and leisure, and Cllr Gary Grindal is responsible for housing and environmental health.

Cllr Val Bryant is the new council chair and the new vice-chair is Cllr Terry Tyler.

Leader Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg said: “I am honoured to be taking on the role of leader at such a critical time.

"My sincerest thanks go to Martin Stears-Handscomb for his role in adeptly steering the organisation during the pandemic, to ensure the most vulnerable members of our community were supported.

“I’ve made some significant changes to the cabinet roles to strengthen delivery of our priorities. Given the importance of recovery post-COVID, I have expanded the enterprise portfolio to help boost town centre recovery and support the arts in North Herts.

“There is much to do and, together as a team, we will be working very closely with our residents, our businesses, communities and partners to shape and deliver on our priorities.”

Deputy leader Paul Clark said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have been able to come to such a positive agreement for the future of North Hertfordshire. As Liberal Democrats, we always put the community first and this agreement will allow us to do that and deliver some really great projects, to deliver a greener and fairer North Hertfordshire.”