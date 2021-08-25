Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
NHDC funding to help organisations affected by pandemic

Maya Derrick

Published: 5:06 PM August 25, 2021    Updated: 5:12 PM August 25, 2021
Organisations can apply for between £1,000 and £20,000 worth of funding, which has come from Herts County Council's Hertfordshire Health Protection Board - Credit: PA

North Herts District Council has received a windfall of funding to help community organisations that have been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Groups that have been supporting people through the pandemic can now apply for a share of the £100,000 pool, to ensure that vital work can continue.

Organisations can apply for between £1,000 and £20,000, with the aim of supporting groups that are responding to increased demand or adapting their delivery model due to the effects of the pandemic.

The money has bee awarded through the Hertfordshire Health Protection Board, allocated via Herts County Council, to continue to deliver support to local people affected by the pandemic.

The fund, which has to be used by March 2022, will be used help organisations cover rents and property costs, implement infrastructure to make services or buildings COVID-19 compliant, maintain staffing levels and prevent closures.

Throughout the pandemic, these organisations have been a lifeline; providing key services such as food deliveries, befriending services, and mental health support.

The increase in demand for these services has led to higher running costs, while organisations have also been unable to carry out their usual fundraising activities, putting them under financial pressure.

Cllr Judi Billing, NHDC’s executive member for community engagement, said: “The support community organisations have given to local people throughout the pandemic has been a vital lifeline for our community.

“We are thrilled to be able to give back to these organisations and provide the support they need to continue delivering services and to help them continue to meet the increased demand brought about by the pandemic.”

Representatives of independent and not-for-profit organisations working for the benefit of communities in North Herts can visit north-herts.gov.uk/home/community/grants/coronavirus-community-support-fund for more information, and to apply for funding.

Completed applications and any queries about the fund can be directed to the Community Engagement Team via community@north-herts.gov.uk

