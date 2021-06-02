Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
New director of community protection and chief fire officer in Herts

Bianca Wild

Published: 12:40 PM June 2, 2021   
County councillor Richard Roberts

The new appointments bring "a wealth of experience and exemplary service" said council leader Richard Roberts - Credit: Herts County Council

A new director of community protection has been appointed at Hertfordshire County Council.

The community protection directorate provides many trusted services to Hertfordshire residents, communities and businesses, including Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, Trading Standards and the Community Safety Unit. Alex Woodman will take up the role in August.

In addition, Chris Bigland, currently deputy chief fire officer, has been appointed as Hertfordshire’s chief fire officer, reporting to the director of community protection.

Councillor Richard Roberts, leader of HCC, said: “Both bring a wealth of experience and exemplary service. As well as responding to emergencies, the department has vital prevention and protection responsibilities to keep residents, communities and businesses safe and we look forward to working closely with Alex and Chris to continue this important work.”

