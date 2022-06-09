The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Competition launched for schoolchildren to name soon-to-be vacant bus station

Rose Taylor

Published: 8:30 AM June 9, 2022
Schoolchildren have been asked to name and design a logo for the former bus station in Stevenage

Schoolchildren have been asked to name the site of a soon-to-be vacant bus station in Stevenage.

The bus station in Danestete will be relocating to the new Bus Interchange, and Stevenage Borough Council will be transforming the vacant site.

Proposals for the site include a ‘pop-up park’ with natural seating areas that face a performance area and informal play features, or a multi-purpose events zone.

Cllr Sharon Taylor, leader of the council said: “This will be a space for the community to enjoy, with the proposed designs influenced by feedback we have received about what people would like to see.”

Now, Stevenage schoolchildren are asked to come up with a name for the site, and for those who wish, to design a logo for the space.

The planning application has been submitted, if approved, construction works are expected to begin in the summer.

To enter, children can fill in entry sheets - available from their school or at the Visitors Centre in the Town Square.

Completed entries should be returned to the school, for the council to collect, by Friday, June 17 at 4pm.

Stevenage News

