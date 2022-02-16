A Stevenage primary school has been given the lowest mark from an education watchdog after inspectors said leaders failed to create “a culture that safeguards the most vulnerable pupils”.

Martins Wood Primary School, in Mildmay Road, was rated ‘good’ in 2017 but has now been deemed ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted.

During an inspection last November, the inspectors highlighted a good quality of education from the school, but said systems for safeguarding needed to be more effective.

Their report, published on February 10, said, “leaders and governors have not created a culture that safeguards the most vulnerable pupils or secures support from relevant external agencies in a timely way.”

It added: “The most vulnerable pupils who may be at risk and require additional support do not always get the timely intervention and help that they need, including from the appropriate external agencies. Despite this significant weakness, pupils are kept safe on the school site. Most pupils spoken with say that they feel safe in school.”

The inspectors continue that leaders and governors lack “precise oversight” of some vital aspects of the school’s work, including behaviour and safeguarding, and leaders do not keep precise records which means issues are not identified quickly enough.

The report adds that governors rely too much on the information provided by leaders and do not challenge it, leading to a lack of oversight on how well pupils are doing within the school.

Despite the criticism, inspectors rated the quality of education, early years provision and personal development as good.

The report added children enjoy coming to school, and teachers make learning interesting and enjoyable, while staff and teachers also speak about the school positively.

To improve, the inspectors say the school’s leaders must ensure that safeguarding systems and processes are protected, and said governors need to routinely monitor and review safeguarding practises in the school.

The report adds the school should ensure behaviour is recorded and monitored closely to know how well pupils behave across the school.

As a result of the report, the school will not be able to appoint early career teachers before their next monitoring inspection.

The school said it was “very disappointed” with the rating, but said work was ongoing to replace the current governing body.

Tania Rawle, Chair of the Interim Executive Board and Head of School Standards and Accountability at Hertfordshire County Council, said “We are obviously very disappointed with the ‘inadequate’ rating following our recent Ofsted inspection.

“However, we are pleased that Ofsted identified some very strong areas of the school, including the quality of education, early years and personal development, and this is a testament to our children and staff.

“The Interim Executive Board and school staff want to assure all of our parents and carers that the issues raised in the report are rapidly being addressed.

“The appointment of an Interim Executive Board consisting of education management professionals to replace the governing body will ensure that progress continues at a pace.

“A school is automatically issued with an Academy Order when it is judged inadequate by Ofsted and will be sponsored by an academy trust. Which academy trust the school will join is determined by the Regional Schools Commissioners.”