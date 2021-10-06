Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Local Council

Housing minister takes tour of green improvements to residential homes

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 4:00 PM October 6, 2021   
Housing minister Christopher Pincher MP met with residents of retirement homes in Lower Stondon

Housing minister Christopher Pincher MP met with residents of retirement homes in Lower Stondon - Credit: Central Bedfordshire Council

Housing Minister Christopher Pincher MP paid a visit to retirement homes in Lower Stondon to see the benefits of a £1m green homes grant.

Residents of Three Star Park in Lower Stondon, which caters for retired and semi-retired people over 45, received the grant from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to improve the thermal efficiency of 99 homes.

Park home resident Mary Coles said: "I’m thrilled to bits with the work, everything that has been done looks wonderful…the contractors who carried it out gave 100 per cent and the customer service was fantastic and the team that installed it were very friendly.

"I love the work that has been done!’’

The grant has gone towards improving the energy efficiency of older, poorly insulated park homes by installing external cladding and insulation, both at Three Star Park and at Whipsnade Park.

You may also want to watch:

Bedfordshire News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The plans for a new development off Turnpike Lane, Ickleford Credit

Planning

Homes to be built on Green Belt land after inspector overrules council

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Kierson Price has been fined after pleading guilty to being in possession of a zombie knife

Herts Live

Man pleads guilty to possession of zombie knife

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Stevenage Old Town Live Music Festival is set for Sunday, October 3.

Music

Free music festival set for Stevenage Old Town

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
An arrest has been made following reports of harassment in Stevenage and Preston

Herts Live

Offensive weapon arrest after altercation in Letchworth

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon