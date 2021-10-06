Housing minister takes tour of green improvements to residential homes

Published: 4:00 PM October 6, 2021

Housing Minister Christopher Pincher MP paid a visit to retirement homes in Lower Stondon to see the benefits of a £1m green homes grant.

Residents of Three Star Park in Lower Stondon, which caters for retired and semi-retired people over 45, received the grant from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to improve the thermal efficiency of 99 homes.

Park home resident Mary Coles said: "I’m thrilled to bits with the work, everything that has been done looks wonderful…the contractors who carried it out gave 100 per cent and the customer service was fantastic and the team that installed it were very friendly.

"I love the work that has been done!’’

The grant has gone towards improving the energy efficiency of older, poorly insulated park homes by installing external cladding and insulation, both at Three Star Park and at Whipsnade Park.