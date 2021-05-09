Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Local Election 2021 results: NHDC leader loses seat

Georgia Barrow

Published: 3:41 PM May 9, 2021   
NHDC leader Martin Stears-Handscomb and Conservative leader David Levett

NHDC leader (left) Martin Stears-Handscomb, who previously represented Hitchin Oughton ward, has lost his seat after running for election in Letchworth South East - a ward retained by Conservative leader David Levett (right) - Credit: NHDC

North Herts District Council's Labour leader, Martin Stears-Hanscomb, has lost his place on the council, after running for election in the Letchworth South East ward  - a seat retained by Conservative party leader David Levett.

The council leader had been successful in the past when running in the HItchin Oughton ward - a seat that was retained for Labour in this year's election. 

He took on the role after the Conservatives lost their overall control in the 2019 elections. His predecessor,  Lynda Needham, lost her seat in 2019 after a tie in votes with Liberal Democrat Sean Prendergast led them to draw straws.

Following the 2021 election, there was one gain and nine holds for the Conservatives, five holds for Labour and two holds for Liberal Democrats. 

The full council is now made up of 23 Conservatives, 15 Labour and 11 Liberal Democrats.

The results in full were as follows:

Baldock East -  49.44 per cent turnout

Leo Chapman, Labour and Co-operative - 212 votes

Juan Cowell, Conservative - 495 votes - elected

Jane Smith, Green - 133 votes

Richard Winter, Lib Dem - 302 votes


Baldock Town - 40.59 per cent turn out

Tim Lee, Green - 223 votes

Steve Thomas, Lib Dem - 242 votes

Michael Weeks, Conservative - 1,120 votes - elected

Alistair Willoughby, Labour & Co-operative - 734 votes


Chesfield - 32.56 per cent turn out

Dominic Griffiths, Conservative - 727 votes

Tom Hogan, Labour & Co-operative -  251 votes

Terry Tyler, Lib Dem - 728 votes - elected


Hitchin Bearton - 41.55 per cent turn out

Ian Albert, Labour - 1,314 votes - elected

Jonathan Clayden, Lib Dem - 378 votes

Ralph Muncer, Conservative - 586 votes

Anni Sander, Green - 383 votes


Hitchin Highbury - 46.86 per cent turn out

Paul Clark, Lib Dem - 1,416 votes - elected

Deolinda Eltringham, Green - 242 votes

Angela Griggs, Labour & Co-operative - 412 votes

Gulshan Mulgat, Conservative - 820 votes

Leigh Smith, Christian Peoples Alliance - 33 votes


Hitchin Oughton - 34.97 per cent turn out

Thomas Grunshaw, Lib Dem - 101 votes

Mary Marshall, Green - 245 votes

Nigel Mason, Labour & Co-operative - 501 votes

Jacqueline McDonald, Independent - 65 votes

Steven Patmore, Conservative - 369


Hitchin Priory - 49.51 per cent turn out

Raj Bhakar, Lib Dem - 548 votes

Sid Cordle, Christian Peoples Alliance - 20 votes

Des Stephens, Green - 233 votes

Peter Taylor, Labour & Co-operative - 286 votes

Richard Thake, Conservative - 787 votes - elected


Hitchin Walsworth - 44.49 per cent turn out

Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg , Labour & Co-operative - 1,154 - elected

Charles Laing, Conservative - 1,042 votes

Sam Larsen, Green - 293 votes

Liz Townsend, Liberal Democrat - 301 votes


Hitchwood, Offa and Hoo - 46.45 per centturn out

Adina Claire, Green - 787 votes

Anton Jungreuthmaye, Labour & Co-operative - 304 votes

Claire Strong, Conservative - 1,436 votes - elected

Philippa Wright,  Lib Dem -214 votes


Knebworth - 52.06 per cent turn out

Doug Jenner, Labour & Co-operative - 185 votes

Davina Malcolm, Green - 97 votes

Susana Muñoz Maniega, Lib Dem - 629 votes

Mandi Tandi, Conservative -1,235 votes - elected


Letchworth East - 35.92 per cent turn out

James Durston , Conservative - 467 votes

Ian Mantle, Labour & Co-operative - 711 votes - elected

David Morris, Green - 205 votes

Paul Ross, Independent - 102 votes

Mark Spencer, Lib Dem- 115 votes


Letchworth Grange - 39.37 per cent turn out

Simon Bloxham, Conservative - 1,059 votes - elected

Amy Finch, Lib Dem - 200 votes

Elizabeth Hancock, Green - 215 votes

Sean Nolan, Labour & Co-operative - 733 votes


Letchworth South East - 38.97 per cent turn out

David Levett, Conservative - 966 votes - elected

Paul Marment, Lib Dem - 175 votes

Hazel Middleton, Green - 155 votes

Martin Stears-Handscomb, Labour - 726 votes

Garry Warren, Reform UK - 59 votes


Letchworth South West - 46.04 per cent turn out

Alan Borgars, Green - 245 votes

Terry Hone, Conservative - 1,276 votes - elected

Michael McGetrick, Social Democratic Party - 39 votes

Tom Plater, Labour - 474 votes

Phil Weeder, Lib Dem - 724 votes


Letchworth Wilbury - 36.07 per cent turn out

Amy Allen, Labour - 771 votes - elected

Monica Bloxham, Conservative - 536 votes

Sally Jarvis, Lib Dem - 121 votes


Royston Meridian - 42.84 per cent turn out

Adam Compton, Conservative - 889 votes - elected

Hugh Parker, Green - 154 votes

Alex Prosser-Snelling, Lib Dem - 579 votes

John Rees, Labour - 176 votes


Royston Palace - 34.32% turn out

Cathy Brownjohn, Labour - 458 votes

Sarah Dingley, Conservative - 708 votes

Hugo Rainey, Lib Dem - 205 votes

Steven Turner, Green - 120 votes


Local Election
Local Elections 2021
North Herts News

