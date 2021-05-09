Local Election 2021 results: NHDC leader loses seat
North Herts District Council's Labour leader, Martin Stears-Hanscomb, has lost his place on the council, after running for election in the Letchworth South East ward - a seat retained by Conservative party leader David Levett.
The council leader had been successful in the past when running in the HItchin Oughton ward - a seat that was retained for Labour in this year's election.
He took on the role after the Conservatives lost their overall control in the 2019 elections. His predecessor, Lynda Needham, lost her seat in 2019 after a tie in votes with Liberal Democrat Sean Prendergast led them to draw straws.
Following the 2021 election, there was one gain and nine holds for the Conservatives, five holds for Labour and two holds for Liberal Democrats.
The full council is now made up of 23 Conservatives, 15 Labour and 11 Liberal Democrats.
The results in full were as follows:
Baldock East - 49.44 per cent turnout
Leo Chapman, Labour and Co-operative - 212 votes
Juan Cowell, Conservative - 495 votes - elected
Jane Smith, Green - 133 votes
Richard Winter, Lib Dem - 302 votes
Baldock Town - 40.59 per cent turn out
Tim Lee, Green - 223 votes
Steve Thomas, Lib Dem - 242 votes
Michael Weeks, Conservative - 1,120 votes - elected
Alistair Willoughby, Labour & Co-operative - 734 votes
Chesfield - 32.56 per cent turn out
Dominic Griffiths, Conservative - 727 votes
Tom Hogan, Labour & Co-operative - 251 votes
Terry Tyler, Lib Dem - 728 votes - elected
Hitchin Bearton - 41.55 per cent turn out
Ian Albert, Labour - 1,314 votes - elected
Jonathan Clayden, Lib Dem - 378 votes
Ralph Muncer, Conservative - 586 votes
Anni Sander, Green - 383 votes
Hitchin Highbury - 46.86 per cent turn out
Paul Clark, Lib Dem - 1,416 votes - elected
Deolinda Eltringham, Green - 242 votes
Angela Griggs, Labour & Co-operative - 412 votes
Gulshan Mulgat, Conservative - 820 votes
Leigh Smith, Christian Peoples Alliance - 33 votes
Hitchin Oughton - 34.97 per cent turn out
Thomas Grunshaw, Lib Dem - 101 votes
Mary Marshall, Green - 245 votes
Nigel Mason, Labour & Co-operative - 501 votes
Jacqueline McDonald, Independent - 65 votes
Steven Patmore, Conservative - 369
Hitchin Priory - 49.51 per cent turn out
Raj Bhakar, Lib Dem - 548 votes
Sid Cordle, Christian Peoples Alliance - 20 votes
Des Stephens, Green - 233 votes
Peter Taylor, Labour & Co-operative - 286 votes
Richard Thake, Conservative - 787 votes - elected
Hitchin Walsworth - 44.49 per cent turn out
Elizabeth Dennis-Harburg , Labour & Co-operative - 1,154 - elected
Charles Laing, Conservative - 1,042 votes
Sam Larsen, Green - 293 votes
Liz Townsend, Liberal Democrat - 301 votes
Hitchwood, Offa and Hoo - 46.45 per centturn out
Adina Claire, Green - 787 votes
Anton Jungreuthmaye, Labour & Co-operative - 304 votes
Claire Strong, Conservative - 1,436 votes - elected
Philippa Wright, Lib Dem -214 votes
Knebworth - 52.06 per cent turn out
Doug Jenner, Labour & Co-operative - 185 votes
Davina Malcolm, Green - 97 votes
Susana Muñoz Maniega, Lib Dem - 629 votes
Mandi Tandi, Conservative -1,235 votes - elected
Letchworth East - 35.92 per cent turn out
James Durston , Conservative - 467 votes
Ian Mantle, Labour & Co-operative - 711 votes - elected
David Morris, Green - 205 votes
Paul Ross, Independent - 102 votes
Mark Spencer, Lib Dem- 115 votes
Letchworth Grange - 39.37 per cent turn out
Simon Bloxham, Conservative - 1,059 votes - elected
Amy Finch, Lib Dem - 200 votes
Elizabeth Hancock, Green - 215 votes
Sean Nolan, Labour & Co-operative - 733 votes
Letchworth South East - 38.97 per cent turn out
David Levett, Conservative - 966 votes - elected
Paul Marment, Lib Dem - 175 votes
Hazel Middleton, Green - 155 votes
Martin Stears-Handscomb, Labour - 726 votes
Garry Warren, Reform UK - 59 votes
Letchworth South West - 46.04 per cent turn out
Alan Borgars, Green - 245 votes
Terry Hone, Conservative - 1,276 votes - elected
Michael McGetrick, Social Democratic Party - 39 votes
Tom Plater, Labour - 474 votes
Phil Weeder, Lib Dem - 724 votes
Letchworth Wilbury - 36.07 per cent turn out
Amy Allen, Labour - 771 votes - elected
Monica Bloxham, Conservative - 536 votes
Sally Jarvis, Lib Dem - 121 votes
Royston Meridian - 42.84 per cent turn out
Adam Compton, Conservative - 889 votes - elected
Hugh Parker, Green - 154 votes
Alex Prosser-Snelling, Lib Dem - 579 votes
John Rees, Labour - 176 votes
Royston Palace - 34.32% turn out
Cathy Brownjohn, Labour - 458 votes
Sarah Dingley, Conservative - 708 votes
Hugo Rainey, Lib Dem - 205 votes
Steven Turner, Green - 120 votes