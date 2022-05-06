Election 2022: Gains made for Labour and Lib Dems in North Herts
- Credit: North Herts Council/Will Durrant
Labour and Lib Dems have retained their joint administration over North Herts Council following the Local Election 2022.
Labour took seats in Baldock Town and Royston Palace, while the Lib Dems gained Letchworth South West and Hitchin Priory - all seats previously held by the Conservative party prior to the results.
Here is the full list of results for North Herts Council:
Baldock Town: Labour gain
Harvey Baker, Conservative - 806
Michelle Dray, Heritage Party - 32
Tim Lee, Green -224
Steve Thomas, Lib Dem - 210
Alistair Willoughby, Labour - 871 - elected
Codicote: Conservative hold
Roger King, Lib Dem - 110
Ian Moody, Conservative - 519 - elected
Daniel Wright-Mason, Labour -250
Hitchin Bearton: Labour hold
Val Bryant, Labour - 1,238 - elected
Jonathan Clayden, Lib Dem - 358
Anni Sander, Green - 326
Tony Strong, Conservative - 367
Hitchin Highbury: Lib Dem hold
Sam Collins, Lib Dem - 1,790 - elected
Sam Fosyth, Conservative - 549
Angela Griggs, Labour - 281
Leigh Smith, Christian Peoples Alliance - 35
Hitchin Oughton: Labour hold
Clare Billing, Labour - 663 - elected
Sid Cordle, Christian Peoples Alliance - 35
Sarah Free, Conservative - 263
Susana Munoz Maniega, Lib Dem - 167
Hitchin Priory: Lib Dem gain
Deolinda Eltringham, Green - 101
Dominic Griffiths, Conservative - 530
Chris Lucas, Lib Dem - 1,080 - elected
Peter Taylor, Labour - 140
Hitchin Walsworth: Labour hold
James Denselow, Labour - 1,109 - elected
Nusrat Latif, Conservative - 586
Will Lavin, Green - 343
Liz Townsend, Lib Dem - 377
Hitchwood, Offa & Hoo: Conservative hold
Faye Frost, Conservative - 1,196
Marilyn Parkin, Lib Dem - 672
Dave Winstanley, Labour - 395
Kimpton: Conservative hold
John Bishop, Independent - 48
Nicky Jackman, Lib Dem - 276
Doug Jenner, Labour - 106
Davina Malcolm, Green - 61
Ralph Muncer, Conservative - 349 - elected
Knebworth: Lib Dem hold
Lee Chapman, Conservative - 621
Catherine Lisa Nash, Lib Dem - 1,206 - elected
Alan Trangmar, Labour - 170
Letchworth East: Labour hold
Helen Derbyshire, Conservative - 365
Sal Jarvis, Lib Dem - 179
Tamsin Thomas, Labour - 833 - elected
Letchworth Grange: Labour hold
Daniel Allen, Labour - 1,185 - elected
Stephen Boakes, Conservative - 835
Letchworth South East: Labour hold
Andrew Clare, Conservative - 776
Paul Marment, Lib Dem - 248
Hazel Middleton, Green - 126
Sean Nolan, Labour - 784 - elected
Letchworth South West: Lib Dem gain
Alan Borgars, Green - 169
Leo Chapman, Labour - 351
James Durston, Conservative - 965
Phillip Weeder, Lib Dem -1,067 - elected
Letchworth Wilbury: Labour hold
Ian Clayfield, Green - 147
Harrison Edwards, Conservative - 352
Andrew Ircha, Lib Dem - 88
Tom Plater, Labour - 675 - elected
Royston Heath: Lib Dem hold
Ruth Brown, Lib Dem - 988 - elected
Ken Garland, Labour - 196
Mark Hughes, Conservative - 536
Hugh Parker, Green -111
Royston Meridian: Conservative hold
Adam Compton, Conservative - 749 - elected
Amy Di Capite, Lib Dem - 694
John Hully, Green - 90
Stephen Lockett, Labour - 195
Royston Palace: Labour gain
Sarah Dingley, Conservative - 563
Chris Hinchliff, Labour - 590 - elected
Bryony May, Lib Dem - 297