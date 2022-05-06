Election 2022: Gains made for Labour and Lib Dems in North Herts

Labour and Lib Dems have retained their joint administration over North Herts Council following the Local Election 2022.

Labour took seats in Baldock Town and Royston Palace, while the Lib Dems gained Letchworth South West and Hitchin Priory - all seats previously held by the Conservative party prior to the results.

We are thrilled with today's results, we now hold 19 seats, a gain of 2! at North Herts Council. Congratulations to: Tamsin Thomas, Val Bryant, Daniel Allen, Letch, Alistair Willoughby, Chris Hinchliff, Clare Billing, James Denselow, Sean Nolan and Tom Platter pic.twitter.com/kQWYogXjtA — North Hertfordshire Labour Party (@NorthHertsLab) May 6, 2022

Here is the full list of results for North Herts Council:

Baldock Town: Labour gain

Harvey Baker, Conservative - 806

Michelle Dray, Heritage Party - 32

Tim Lee, Green -224

Steve Thomas, Lib Dem - 210

Alistair Willoughby, Labour - 871 - elected

Codicote: Conservative hold

Roger King, Lib Dem - 110

Ian Moody, Conservative - 519 - elected

Daniel Wright-Mason, Labour -250

Hitchin Bearton: Labour hold

Val Bryant, Labour - 1,238 - elected

Jonathan Clayden, Lib Dem - 358

Anni Sander, Green - 326

Tony Strong, Conservative - 367

Hitchin Highbury: Lib Dem hold

Sam Collins, Lib Dem - 1,790 - elected

Sam Fosyth, Conservative - 549

Angela Griggs, Labour - 281

Leigh Smith, Christian Peoples Alliance - 35

Hitchin Oughton: Labour hold

Clare Billing, Labour - 663 - elected

Sid Cordle, Christian Peoples Alliance - 35

Sarah Free, Conservative - 263

Susana Munoz Maniega, Lib Dem - 167

Hitchin Priory: Lib Dem gain

Deolinda Eltringham, Green - 101

Dominic Griffiths, Conservative - 530

Chris Lucas, Lib Dem - 1,080 - elected

Peter Taylor, Labour - 140

Hitchin Walsworth: Labour hold

James Denselow, Labour - 1,109 - elected

Nusrat Latif, Conservative - 586

Will Lavin, Green - 343

Liz Townsend, Lib Dem - 377

Hitchwood, Offa & Hoo: Conservative hold

Faye Frost, Conservative - 1,196

Marilyn Parkin, Lib Dem - 672

Dave Winstanley, Labour - 395

Kimpton: Conservative hold

John Bishop, Independent - 48

Nicky Jackman, Lib Dem - 276

Doug Jenner, Labour - 106

Davina Malcolm, Green - 61

Ralph Muncer, Conservative - 349 - elected

Knebworth: Lib Dem hold

Lee Chapman, Conservative - 621

Catherine Lisa Nash, Lib Dem - 1,206 - elected

Alan Trangmar, Labour - 170

Letchworth East: Labour hold

Helen Derbyshire, Conservative - 365

Sal Jarvis, Lib Dem - 179

Tamsin Thomas, Labour - 833 - elected

Letchworth Grange: Labour hold

Daniel Allen, Labour - 1,185 - elected

Stephen Boakes, Conservative - 835

Letchworth South East: Labour hold

Andrew Clare, Conservative - 776

Paul Marment, Lib Dem - 248

Hazel Middleton, Green - 126

Sean Nolan, Labour - 784 - elected

Letchworth South West: Lib Dem gain

Alan Borgars, Green - 169

Leo Chapman, Labour - 351

James Durston, Conservative - 965

Phillip Weeder, Lib Dem -1,067 - elected

Letchworth Wilbury: Labour hold

Ian Clayfield, Green - 147

Harrison Edwards, Conservative - 352

Andrew Ircha, Lib Dem - 88

Tom Plater, Labour - 675 - elected

Royston Heath: Lib Dem hold

Ruth Brown, Lib Dem - 988 - elected

Ken Garland, Labour - 196

Mark Hughes, Conservative - 536

Hugh Parker, Green -111

Royston Meridian: Conservative hold

Adam Compton, Conservative - 749 - elected

Amy Di Capite, Lib Dem - 694

John Hully, Green - 90

Stephen Lockett, Labour - 195

Royston Palace: Labour gain

Sarah Dingley, Conservative - 563

Chris Hinchliff, Labour - 590 - elected

Bryony May, Lib Dem - 297