The Comet > News > Local Council

Election 2022: Gains made for Labour and Lib Dems in North Herts

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 4:59 PM May 6, 2022
Updated: 5:41 PM May 6, 2022
North Herts election 2022

Live updates from the North Herts Council election count, 2022 - Credit: North Herts Council/Will Durrant

Labour and Lib Dems have retained their joint administration over North Herts Council following the Local Election 2022. 

Labour took seats in Baldock Town and Royston Palace, while the Lib Dems gained Letchworth South West and Hitchin Priory - all seats previously held by the Conservative party prior to the results. 

Here is the full list of results for North Herts Council: 

Baldock Town: Labour gain

Harvey Baker, Conservative - 806
Michelle Dray, Heritage Party - 32
Tim Lee, Green -224
Steve Thomas, Lib Dem - 210
Alistair Willoughby, Labour - 871 - elected

Codicote: Conservative hold

Roger King, Lib Dem - 110
Ian Moody, Conservative - 519 - elected
Daniel Wright-Mason, Labour -250

Hitchin Bearton: Labour hold

Val Bryant, Labour - 1,238 - elected
Jonathan Clayden, Lib Dem - 358
Anni Sander, Green - 326
Tony Strong, Conservative - 367

Hitchin Highbury: Lib Dem hold

Sam Collins, Lib Dem - 1,790 - elected
Sam Fosyth, Conservative - 549
Angela Griggs, Labour - 281
Leigh Smith, Christian Peoples Alliance - 35

Hitchin Oughton: Labour hold

Clare Billing, Labour - 663 - elected
Sid Cordle, Christian Peoples Alliance - 35
Sarah Free, Conservative - 263
Susana Munoz Maniega, Lib Dem - 167

Hitchin Priory: Lib Dem gain

Deolinda Eltringham, Green - 101
Dominic Griffiths, Conservative - 530
Chris Lucas, Lib Dem - 1,080 - elected
Peter Taylor, Labour - 140

Hitchin Walsworth: Labour hold

James Denselow, Labour - 1,109 - elected
Nusrat Latif, Conservative - 586
Will Lavin, Green - 343
Liz Townsend, Lib Dem - 377

Hitchwood, Offa & Hoo: Conservative hold

Faye Frost, Conservative - 1,196 
Marilyn Parkin, Lib Dem - 672
Dave Winstanley, Labour - 395

Kimpton: Conservative hold

John Bishop, Independent - 48
Nicky Jackman, Lib Dem - 276
Doug Jenner, Labour - 106
Davina Malcolm, Green - 61
Ralph Muncer, Conservative - 349 - elected

Knebworth: Lib Dem hold

Lee Chapman, Conservative - 621
Catherine Lisa Nash, Lib Dem - 1,206 - elected
Alan Trangmar, Labour - 170

Letchworth East: Labour hold

Helen Derbyshire, Conservative - 365
Sal Jarvis, Lib Dem - 179
Tamsin Thomas, Labour - 833 - elected

Letchworth Grange: Labour hold

Daniel Allen, Labour - 1,185 - elected
Stephen Boakes, Conservative - 835

Letchworth South East: Labour hold

Andrew Clare, Conservative - 776
Paul Marment, Lib Dem - 248
Hazel Middleton, Green - 126
Sean Nolan, Labour - 784 - elected

Letchworth South West: Lib Dem gain

Alan Borgars, Green - 169
Leo Chapman, Labour - 351
James Durston, Conservative - 965
Phillip Weeder, Lib Dem -1,067 - elected

Letchworth Wilbury: Labour hold

Ian Clayfield, Green - 147
Harrison Edwards, Conservative - 352
Andrew Ircha, Lib Dem - 88
Tom Plater, Labour - 675 - elected

Royston Heath: Lib Dem hold 

Ruth Brown, Lib Dem - 988 - elected
Ken Garland, Labour - 196
Mark Hughes, Conservative - 536
Hugh Parker, Green -111

Royston Meridian: Conservative hold

Adam Compton, Conservative - 749 - elected
Amy Di Capite, Lib Dem - 694
John Hully, Green - 90
Stephen Lockett, Labour - 195

Royston Palace: Labour gain

Sarah Dingley, Conservative - 563
Chris Hinchliff, Labour - 590 - elected
Bryony May, Lib Dem - 297

Local Election 2022
North Herts Council
North Herts News

