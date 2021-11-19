Rural community to have defibrillator installed

Wymondley Parish Council was awarded £1,925 to buy a defibrillator to install on the outside wall of the Baptist Church in Stevenage Road - Credit: Archant

Residents in Little Wymondley will soon have access to a potentially life-saving defibrillator.

Wymondley Parish Council has been awarded £1,925 to buy a defibrillator to install on the outside wall of the Baptist Church in Stevenage Road, making it accessible 24/7.

Defibrillators, also known as AEDs, are medical devices that help people suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. After a defibrillator has analysed a patient's heart rhythm it can automatically administer a life-saving shock and can be used by anyone.

Parish councillor Dr Rebecca Riches-Duit said: “Thank you for awarding us with the funds to buy this potentially life-saving defibrillator for the parishioners of and visitors to the parish of Wymondley.

"It will be located centrally in Little Wymondley where it can be reached by most people 24/7 and should make a real difference to people's lives."

Cllr Faye S Frost, North Herts Council’s southern rural committee chair, said: "We are pleased to help provide funding for a defibrillator in Little Wymondley, with the Parish Council covering the cost for installation.

"This crucial equipment will literally help save lives in this rural community, where it might take an ambulance longer to arrive.”

