Leaked report suggests Sharon Taylor is to be appointed to House of Lords

Christopher Day

Published: 1:17 PM October 7, 2022
Sharon Taylor, leader of Stevenage Borough Council

The leader of Stevenage Borough Council is to be made a peer with the right to sit in the House of Lords, the Daily Telegraph has reported.

A leaked list of new peers seen by that newspaper contains the names of Cllr Taylor and seven further Labour party representatives, proposed by party leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The article says that the “list of political peerages … has been scrutinised for months by an oversight body” and is expected to be confirmed within the coming week.

Sharon Taylor was first elected as a councillor in 1997, and has served as leader of the council since May 2006. She was also Labour’s candidate for the Stevenage constituency in the 2010 and 2015 general elections, finishing second behind Stephen McPartland on both occasions. In 2013, she was awarded an OBE for services to local government.

Stevenage Borough Council has declined to comment on the leaked report.

