Free ice-cream for your views on plans to refurbish a Hitchin play area

Louise McEvoy

Published: 12:37 PM June 7, 2022
Smithson's Recreation Ground in Hitchin

North Herts Council is consulting on plans to renovate the Smithson Recreation Ground in Hitchin - Credit: Courtesy of North Herts Council

Have your say on new play options for the Smithson Recreation Ground in Hitchin.

The children's play area by Grays Lane currently caters mainly for younger children and is in need of renovation.

From 2pm to 4pm on June 14 and from 11am to 1pm on July 26, North Herts Council staff and Groundwork Herts contractors will be on site to get views from users on its proposed refurbishment, and there is a free ice cream for every completed survey!

Councillor Steve Jarvis, the council's executive member for environment and leisure, said: “We’d like views to ensure we provide a new play area children enjoy.

"We want to make the space a greener, brighter, safer and more useable area."

A Groundwork Herts spokesman said: “Future possibilities include catering to a wider age and ability range, and improving the ecology and climate resilience of the park."

You can also give your views at surveymonkey.co.uk/r/LWSDHJ6.

North Herts Council
Hitchin News

