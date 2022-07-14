Pick 'n' Nic Plastic Free July event in Hitchin

Plastic Free July - a global movement encouraging people to limit their use of single-use plastic - is being promoted in Hitchin.

Plastic Free Hitchin aims to free the town from unnecessary single-use plastics and reduce the town’s environmental impact.

On Hitchin's Windmill Hill on Sunday, July 31, from 11am to 1pm, the group is holding a Pick 'n' Nic - a litter pick followed by a plastic-free picnic.

North Herts Council is also sharing information on its social media channels throughout July to help people reduce, reuse and recycle their plastic, and is asking people to share their #PlasticFreePledge with them on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or Nextdoor.

Councillor Steve Jarvis, executive member for environment, said: “We can all reduce our use of single-use plastics which cause untold devastation to the world’s environment, polluting our oceans and destroying wildlife.

"With everyone making small changes, we can all reduce our reliance on plastic."