Meet your Hitchin Highbury by-election candidates

The candidates vying for your votes in North Herts have outlined their priorities ahead of a by-election this week.

Residents in Hitchin Highbury will go the polls on Thursday, March 10, to elect a new district and county councillor following the death of Paul Clark.

Mr Clark represented the Liberal Democrats for 26 years before his death in December, aged 65.

Last year, Mr Clark held onto the seat with 48 per cent of the vote, with the Conservatives second and Labour in third.

Four candidates will contest the vacant seat, with the Labour Party opting against standing in either the district or county council vote.

North Herts Council currently has 23 Conservative, 15 Labour and Co-operative, and 11 Liberal Democrat councillors, with a joint Labour and Liberal Democrat administration.

The result will not affect the running of the council, but could narrow the margin ahead of a third of councillors being elected in May.

Ahead of Thursday’s vote, we asked all four candidates why you should lend them their vote.

Raj Bhakar – Liberal Democrats

Raj Bhakar, Liberal Democrat candidate standing for Hitchin Highbury - Credit: Supplied

The Liberal Democrats said: “Raj Bhakar is a Human Resources professional who works for a specialist NHS Trust.

"She has also worked for the Police and is dedicated to serving the community. Raj wants to continue the great work that Paul Clark did for Hitchin as a Highbury councillor.

"She has campaigned for better management of roads and pavements as well as the prevention of unnecessary development and is keen to protect green spaces, as well as promote and implement sustainability initiatives in Hitchin.”

Deolinda Eltringham – The Green Party

Deolinda Eltringham, Green Party candidate standing for Hitchin Highbury - Credit: Courtesy of Deolinda Eltringham

Deolina Eltringham has lived in Hitchin since 1986 and Highbury for over 20 years.

She said: “I have been active locally at parish, ecumenical, and inter-faith levels. I am passionate about environmental issues, and I believe in living the changes I wish to see in my community and the world.

“As an active member of the parish of Our Lady Immaculate and St Andrew all these years, and since 2013, I have been the Hitchin Terracycle co-ordinator for some recyclable waste streams, raising thousands of pounds for four main charities.

“Policies I care much about: Supporting locally the proposed Local Electricity Bill and ensuring the local housing plan meets needs, to super insulated standards

"I am also passionate about encouraging and enabling biodiversity in local ecosystems, expanding true recycling and re-purposing facilities, making it easier to implement the 20mph speed limit, prioritising universally accessible efficient and affordable public transport network, establishing a broad network of EV charging points, protecting high standards of agricultural food production and campaigning and ensure a fairer, proportional, local election voting system.”

Samuel Forsyth – Conservatives

Sam Forsyth standing for Hitchin Highbury, alongside Claire Strong who is standing for the County Council seat - Credit: Courtesy of Sam Forsyth

The Conservative candidate said: “I have recently moved into Hitchin and I am keen to support local residents to get the best for the town.

"I want to see the town thriving as we recover from the pandemic with a busy market. The council has some big challenges ahead and the number one priority for me has to be getting the Local Plan approved so that developers cannot submit hostile applications on the green spaces that surround Hitchin. I am keen to promote the green agenda and want to see more recycling and less food waste.

“I want to engage with residents and their concerns so I pledge that I will attend local surgeries and be seen active around the town. I have already become a trustee at the British Schools Museum and would like to see more done to promote the town as a tourist destination bringing in visitors to our local hotels, restaurants and supporting our local businesses.

“Hitchin is a great place to live and it would be a privilege to be elected and join Cllr Claire Strong the leader of the Conservatives at North Herts Council. Claire is also standing in the County Council by election for Hitchin South – what a great team we will make.”

Leigh Smith – Christian Peoples Alliance

The Christian Peoples Alliance did not respond to our request, but a statement on their website said: “Since arriving in Herts in 2012 Leigh has immersed herself in the community serving as a youth worker in a youth club and helping with drug education in schools.

"She has been a committed Street Angel supporting the welfare of the community late at night. She is also a dedicated member of the Domestic Violence Champions and a helpline volunteer.

"She sits on the Churches Together in Hitchin Executive board and has served as a Co-opted governor at Oughton Primary School. She currently works in learning support and runs a job club to support those looking for work. She is passionate about people and giving them a voice concerning the issues that are close to their hearts.”