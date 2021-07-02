Video showcases why our historical High Street is so special

Video

Published: 3:08 PM July 2, 2021

Stevenage High Street businesses are taking the spotlight with a series of new videos by the council to welcome customers back - Credit: Bike Stop/Hootie Toot/Tony Harris

Some of our favourite independent stores have featured in the first of a series of videos created by Stevenage Borough Council to welcome visitors back to the High Street.

The videos showcase the many wonderful businesses in the Historic High Street, with staff and owners explaining why the High Street is so unique and special.

It is designed to welcome back visitors and shoppers safely following the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The video shines a spotlight on several local businesses that are pivotal to supporting the uniqueness of the historic High Street.

The businesses include leisure, heritage, manufacturing, service industry, food and beverage, niche music and cultural offerings - but the films also show their contribution to strengthen the Stevenage economy.

You may also want to watch:

A small glimpse of the huge historical aspect of our Old Town is shown through Hotel Cromwell Stevenage's links to the Cromwell era, and home to the Vincent Motorcycle manufacturing industry though Bike Stop, which provides motorcycle protective clothing and equipment.

There are many independent cafés, national chains and restaurants, supporting worldwide foods and fine dining.

Cllr Lloyd Briscoe, portfolio holder for economy, enterprise and transport at Stevenage Borough Council said: “Stevenage High Street offers you a unique shopping experience, with an array of independent boutique shops, leisure and cultural pursuits and a superb food and drink offer.

"We would like to welcome all our residents, shoppers and visitors a safe return to the High Street and support the great array of businesses in the High Street.”

The Welcome Back to Stevenage High Street video features on the www.shopstevenageportal.co.uk which is part of the Shop Safe Shop Stevenage campaign.

The video compliments the activities supported by Stevenage Borough Councils’ COVID-19 Business Support Programme, delivered by Retail Revival Ltd to support businesses in the High Street to access advice and support to open and remain open.