Improvements to Mrs Howard Memorial Hall and sports club thanks to grants

Two Letchworth Community Groups have received more than £40,000 collectively to improve their facilities.

Following a meeting of North Herts Council’s Community Facilities Capital Grants Panel, £96,000 was granted in capital funding to three groups in the district.

Letchworth Garden City Community Group was awarded £36,000 towards replacing the heating system in Mrs Howard Memorial Hall.

The existing boilers break down frequently during winter and users often report how cold the building is. Although there have been a variety of repairs over the years, the two boilers are becoming obsolete, with parts difficult to source and neither meeting current efficiency standards.

The new heating system is expected to reduce energy bills with a lesser impact on the environment. The building in Howard Park, Norton Way South, is owned by the council, and leased to the group.

Hall manager Bobby Singh said: “Every winter, there has been a huge concern whether the heating system would work from one week to the next. The building caters for some of the most vulnerable families and people locally.

"This funding will allow us to help support their needs, by installing a modern heating system, that can be relied upon, to create a warm and welcoming environment within the building.

"To receive this funding has been absolutely brilliant for the Memorial Hall and for the local community.”

Letchworth Corner Sports Club was awarded £10,000 towards the refurbishment of its changing and shower facilities at their premises in Whitethorn Lane.

The community amateur sports club provides facilities for hockey, cricket, football, bowls and more. The current condition of the men’s changing room and showers provide inadequate ventilation and do not meet COVID-19 safety requirements.

Ian Hammond, club treasurer, said: “We provide residents the opportunity to enjoy a range of sporting activities as well as a pleasant social family environment. Awards such as this enable us to improve our facilities and increase opportunities for the local community."

For more information on our capital grants, go to new.north-herts.gov.uk/community-facilities-capital-projects-fund.