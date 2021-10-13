New funding for social housing earmarked for independent living scheme

Published: 4:30 PM October 13, 2021

Addison House in Shephall Way was recently completed by Stevenage Borough Council - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

A grant of £750,000 has been awarded to Stevenage Borough Council to contribute to the delivery of more social and affordable housing in the town.

The funding, awarded by the Brownfield Land Release Fund, has been earmarked for a 83-home independent living scheme at the former redundant garage site near Brent Court.

Work is under way in Kenilworth Close to bring more affordable and social housing to Stevenage - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

The scheme is currently under consultation - with early feedback being supportive of the plans.

The consultation period is scheduled to end on October 22.

It is envisaged that the scheme will be popular with the elderly, who are currently living in under-occupied family sized housing with little choice of alternative housing options.

You may also want to watch:

SBC said schemes such as the one proposed for Brent Court, along with the site currently under construction at Kenilworth Close, give genuine good quality alternatives for elderly residents to move into.

Three hundred new council homes have completed already, with a further 304 more being constructed.

Council leader Sharon Taylor said: “We are delighted that the award of funding will help to deliver social and genuinely affordable homes for rent on this underutilised land occupied by the redundant garages at Brent Court.

"It’s important to recognise that this scheme is presently being consulted on with the local community who can help shape its size, look and purpose.

"I would encourage anyone who has a view to express on this scheme to engage with the consultation process and have their say on our website.”

Councillor Jeannette Thomas, executive member for housing, said: “Developing the right type of scheme for this site is crucial and I am especially pleased with the ideas that are emerging early on in the consultation process.

"Prioritising a future scheme here for elderly residents of Stevenage will help to free up family sized accommodation for rent that is presently being under occupied throughout the town.

"It’s by this type of careful and well thought out development that we will make the most of our housing stock, but also be sensitive to the green agenda and the need to protect the environment.”

Recently completed of developments by the council include those at Addison House, with work under way at Kenilworth Close, Symonds Green, North Road and Eliot Road.