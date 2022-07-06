The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Local Council

Free Herts summer activity camps for eligible children

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 3:30 PM July 6, 2022
Children attending a HAPpy camp in Hertfordshire

Eligible children can enjoy a wide range of activities during the summer holidays - Credit: Courtesy of Hertfordshire County Council

Hertfordshire County Council is funding free summer activity camps for children who attend a Herts school and are in receipt of benefits-related free school meals.

The HAPpy (Holiday Activities Programme) camps - which deliver free healthy food, sports, craft activities, cooking skills and advice on nutrition during the school holidays - are funded by the council, coordinated by Herts Sports Partnership and the Hertfordshire Community Foundation and run by over 80 providers.

Each session lasts four to seven hours and booking is now open for more than 45,000 places at 190 Herts HAPpy camps running from July 25 to August 31. Schools are currently giving the booking codes to families of eligible children.

Councillor Fiona Thomson, executive member for children, young people and families, said: "We are delighted to be working in partnership to run this programme again, supporting local families at a time when they need it most."

