'A needless drain on resources' - fly-tippers strike at refurbished garage site

Georgia Barrow

Published: 4:18 PM April 6, 2021   
A newly refurbished garage site in Stevenage's Valley Way has been subjected to damage and fly-tipping

A newly refurbished garage site in Stevenage's Valley Way has been subjected to damage and fly-tipping - Credit: Stevenage Borough Council

A recently refurbished garage site in Stevenage has been subjected to fly-tipping, costing the council time and money to clear.

Wood, bricks and and other garden and household waste has been dumped at the site in Valley Way.

There is also damage to a metal fence, which was likely caused by a vehicle, allowing the fly-tipper to push rubbish through.

Steve Dupoy, assistant director at Stevenage Borough Council, said: “Fly-tipping is never acceptable – it’s a needless drain on our resources, costing us both time and money to clear and investigate.

"If anyone has any information on the incident at the garages at Valley Way, they should get in touch with us with any details that may help us to find the perpetrator.

“Remember, if you’re paying someone to dispose of your waste, you should always check that they’re a licensed waste carrier or you could face a fine.”

In January, the Comet reported that there had been a 50 per cent increase in fly-tipping in Hertfordshire between April and December 2020.

In Stevenage the data showed that the monthly average so far in 2020/21 is 252 incidents a month – which is 65 per cent higher than the average in 2019/20.

If you have any information relating to this incident, email details to csc@stevenage.gov.uk.

If you're paying someone to dispose of your waste, don't forget to check that they're registered.

